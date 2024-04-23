Advertisement

The sun shines brighter and the days are longer in summer. The season brings with it a variety of outdoor activities and fun-filled adventures. However, along with the joys of the season, it's essential to be aware of common health hazards that can arise during the hot summer months. By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable summer experience. Here are some common health hazards to watch out for.

Dehydration

One of the most prevalent health risks during summer is dehydration. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures, coupled with increased physical activity, can lead to excessive sweating and fluid loss. Symptoms of dehydration include dizziness, fatigue, dry mouth, and dark-colored urine. To prevent dehydration, drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially when outdoors or engaging in physical activities.

Dehydration | Image: Unsplash

Heatstroke

Heatstroke is a severe condition that occurs when the body's temperature rises to dangerous levels, usually above 104°F. It can lead to organ damage and even death if not treated promptly. Symptoms of heatstroke include a high body temperature, rapid heartbeat, confusion, nausea, and unconsciousness. To prevent heatstroke, avoid long exposure to the sun, stay hydrated, and seek shade or air conditioning when necessary.

Sunburn

Excessive sun exposure can result in painful sunburn, characterized by redness, swelling, and blistering of the skin. Sunburn not only causes discomfort but also increases the risk of skin cancer later in life. To protect your skin from sunburn, apply sunscreen with a high SPF, wear protective clothing, and seek shade during peak sun hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Foodborne illness

Warm temperatures provide an ideal breeding ground for bacteria, increasing the risk of foodborne illnesses such as salmonella and E. coli. To prevent food poisoning, practice proper food handling and storage techniques, avoid leaving perishable foods out in the heat for extended periods, and thoroughly cook meat and poultry before consumption.

Foodborne illness | Image: Unsplash

Insect bites and stings

Summer brings an influx of insects such as mosquitoes, ticks, and bees, which can transmit diseases or cause allergic reactions through bites and stings. Protect yourself by using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, and avoiding areas with high insect activity, such as stagnant water or dense vegetation.

Heat-related diseases

In addition to heatstroke, other heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat cramps can occur during hot weather. These conditions are caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures and inadequate hydration. Symptoms include nausea, headache, muscle cramps, and excessive sweating. Seek medical attention if you experience any signs of heat-related illness.