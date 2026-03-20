BTS Jimin Gets Pimples Due To 'Excitement' For Arirang Concert; Is It Medically Possible?

BTS made a blockbuster comeback with the release of their much-awaited 5th studio album, ARIRANG, on global music platforms. Taehyung, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jhope and Suga’s first official MV: SWIM is out on HYBE’s official social media. OT7’s first live performance is set for March 21, titled BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, in Seoul. During Studio Note BTS Live, all the members had a heartwarming chat about the album, concert and everything in between. In one moment, BTS member Jimin said that he is so excited for the Gwanghwamun show that he got pimples. Do you know that it is really possible?

When Bangtan were sharing what they expected from tomorrow’s show, Jimin said, “tomorrow is the day we perform, but I got a pimple today. That’s how much I’m excited!” He added, “two, on my nose and chin; if you can excuse me later during practice, I’ll go get injection.” RM replied, “Are you excited that it will pop out?"

According to the Centre of Dermatology and Laser Surgery, it is possible that intense excitement can lead to pimples, mainly because of how the body responds to stress. Although people often see excitement as a positive feeling, it can still trigger the same physical reactions as stress, including the release of hormones that cause acne.

The report also states that when you feel highly excited, nervous, or overwhelmed, your body releases cortisol and other hormones. This increase signals the sebaceous glands to produce more oil (sebum). The excess oil then mixes with dead skin cells, clogs pores, and causes breakouts, especially on the face, jawline, and back.

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