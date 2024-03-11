×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Can Liquid Diet Help You Lose Weight? Know The Pros And Cons Of The Popular Dietary Suggestion

Every other person now and then keeps suggesting liquid diets for losing weight. But is it really effective and helpful? Read its pros and cons.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
a visual representation of liquid diet
a visual representation of liquid diet | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Weight loss continues to be an eventual goal for many individuals, and liquid diets have emerged as a popular trend. However, the question remains: Are liquid diets a good idea for weight loss? Let's delve into this topic, backed by insights from reputable medical sources.

According to the Mayo Clinic, liquid diets typically involve replacing all or most meals with liquids, such as shakes, juices, or soups. These diets often promise rapid weight loss by restricting calorie intake. While some people may experience initial weight loss on liquid diets, it's essential to consider the potential drawbacks and risks associated with this approach.

Can anything go wrong with liquid diets?

Dr. Melinda Ratini, a family medicine physician, explains on WebMD that liquid diets can lead to nutrient deficiencies, as they often lack essential nutrients like fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals. This deficiency can result in fatigue, weakness, and impaired immune function.

Moreover, liquid diets may not be sustainable in the long term. Registered dietitian Lisa Diewald, quoted by Healthline, warns that rapid weight loss from liquid diets is often followed by rapid weight regain once regular eating patterns resume. This cycle of yo-yo dieting can have negative impacts on overall health and metabolism.

 

 

What can one lack if they take the liquid diet route?

Furthermore, liquid diets may not provide enough calories to support physical activity and daily energy needs. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics warns that very low-calorie diets, including liquid diets, can slow down metabolism and lead to muscle loss, which can ultimately hinder weight loss efforts in the long run.

However, liquid diets may be beneficial for certain individuals under medical supervision, such as those preparing for bariatric surgery or needing to lose weight quickly for health reasons. In these cases, a healthcare professional can provide personalised guidance to ensure nutritional needs are met and monitor for any adverse effects.

While liquid diets may offer short-term weight loss benefits for some individuals, they pose significant risks and drawbacks that outweigh their potential advantages.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

