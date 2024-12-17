Published 16:25 IST, December 17th 2024
Deadly Gas Poisoning Kills 12 Indians In Georgia: Know All About It
Gas poisoning causes death of Indian workers in Georgia. Know how to safeguard yourself from this poisonous gas.
In a devastating turn of events, 12 Indian workers inside a food-joint in Georgia's Gudari died due to a suspected case of gas poisoning. The Embassy of India in Tbilisi, Georgia confirmed the passing away of Indian nationals in Georgia and extended its condolences to the concerned families.
Meanwhile, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs informed that initial stages of inspection in this matter revealed no signs of physical injury, while confirming carbon monoxide as the cause of deaths.
Workers who lost their lives in Georgia's gas-poisoning case
An official statement by Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that among the deceased 11 were foreigners, and one was a Georgian national. All of them have roots in north India and worked at a food-establishment called 'Haveli' in Gudauri, Georgia.
What triggered the carbon-monoxide poisoning to occur?
Reportedly, the carbon monoxide that led to deaths of 12 Indians in the eastern European nation was released by a power generator that was placed in an indoor area, located close to the bedrooms. The generator was put to use after a power cut that led to the poisoning. The gas might have entered into the rooms, depriving the workers of air in their sleep.
Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is a silent, life-threatening threat that can go unnoticed until it’s too late. This odourless, harmful gas is produced when fuels like gas, wood, or coal are burned. Because it’s impossible to detect without a sensor, CO poisoning often strikes unexpectedly.
What is carbon monoxide poisoning?
When inhaled, carbon monoxide prevents the body from properly using oxygen, leading to dangerous effects on vital organs such as the brain and heart. Early symptoms include headache, dizziness, nausea, and shortness of breath. As exposure increases, symptoms can escalate to confusion, chest pain, seizures, and even loss of consciousness.
Ways to treat this deadly gas-poisoning
Treatment for CO poisoning is straightforward but urgent. The primary method involves breathing pure oxygen, which helps to flush out the carbon monoxide from the body. In severe cases, patients may require hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a specialized treatment where oxygen is delivered in a high-pressure chamber to accelerate recovery.
