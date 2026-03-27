Cholesterol Check Must Before You Kid Turns A Teen To Prevent Heart Attacks In Future, See Guidelines

Recently, heart health has become an alarming issue worldwide. According to Science News, new recommendations focus on early testing and treatment to lower cholesterol levels, which also helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The same publication reports that 11 medical associations, including the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association, released new guidelines on March 13 to support doctors and patients in managing cholesterol.

The guidelines recommend testing cholesterol from childhood, around the age of 10, so patients can maintain low levels and reduce the risk of heart attacks or strokes later in life. They also introduce a new cardiovascular risk calculator called PREVENT, designed to estimate the risk of heart attack and stroke over the next 10 and 30 years in adults aged 30 to 79 who do not already have heart disease.

What is PREVENT?

The guideline introduces a new cardiovascular disease risk calculator called Predicting Risk of Cardiovascular Disease EVENTs (PREVENT). It helps clinicians estimate the chances of adults aged 30 to 79 developing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which occurs when plaque builds up in the arteries. The tool uses factors such as body mass index, cholesterol levels, and tobacco use to assess both 10-year and 30-year risk, allowing doctors to make earlier and more personalised treatment decisions.

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The guideline stresses the need to keep LDL levels low, especially in people at higher risk, to limit lifelong exposure to plaque-forming lipids. As per Science News, people without major risk factors should aim to keep LDL below 100 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). Those with diabetes, a high risk of heart disease, or other risk factors should target levels below 70 mg/dL. People who have already experienced a heart attack or stroke should maintain even lower levels, below 55 mg/dL, to reduce the risk of future events.

If lifestyle changes and statin treatment do not achieve the desired results, the guideline points to a growing range of options, including newer oral medicines and injectable therapies that can further lower cholesterol levels.

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The guideline reportedly explains that high cholesterol can begin to affect heart disease risk during childhood and adolescence. Children may develop high cholesterol because of inherited conditions or lifestyle habits. Screening is recommended between the ages of 9 and 11 to assess risk and support care decisions in collaboration with clinicians, parents, and caregivers.