Published 13:36 IST, July 27th 2024

Commonly Used Drug Rapamyc May Extend Women’s Fertility, Here’s What You Need To Know

Rapamycin, a widely used medication, shows potential in extending women's fertility. Learn about the latest research and its implications for women's health, fertility, and reproductive medicine.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Drug Rapamycin Shown to Potentially Extend Women's Fertility
Drug Rapamycin Shown to Potentially Extend Women's Fertility | Image: Freepik
  • 5 min read
13:36 IST, July 27th 2024