Advertisement

As the temperatures rise during the scorching summer months, staying hydrated becomes essential for maintaining health and well-being. While drinking plenty of water is crucial, cooling herbal teas can provide additional hydration and a refreshing respite from the heat. Here are some herbal teas that not only help prevent dehydration but also offer a cooling effect to keep you feeling fresh.

Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea is known for its invigorating and cooling properties, making it an excellent choice for hot summer days. The menthol present in peppermint leaves has a natural cooling effect on the body, helping to lower body temperature and soothe overheated senses. Enjoy a cup of chilled peppermint tea throughout the day to stay hydrated and refreshed.

Peppermint tea | Image: Unsplash

Cucumber mint tea

Combining the hydrating properties of cucumber with the cooling freshness of mint, cucumber mint tea is a revitalising beverage that helps replenish fluids and quench thirst. Simply infuse cucumber slices and fresh mint leaves in hot water, then let it cool before enjoying it over ice. This soothing tea is perfect for sipping poolside or during outdoor activities.

Lemon balm tea

Lemon balm tea, made from the leaves of the lemon balm plant, has a refreshing citrus flavour and calming aroma. It has natural diuretic properties that promote fluid balance in the body while providing a cooling sensation. Enjoy a cup of lemon balm tea hot or chilled to stay hydrated and rejuvenated throughout the day.

Hibiscus tea

Vibrant and tangy, hibiscus tea is not only delicious but also packed with antioxidants and vitamins that support overall health. Its bright red colour and tart flavour make it a refreshing beverage choice for summer. Hibiscus tea is known to promote hydration and regulate body temperature, making it an ideal drink for staying cool and hydrated on hot days.

Hibiscus tea | Image: Unsplash

Chamomile tea

Renowned for its calming effects, chamomile tea is a soothing beverage that can help relax the mind and body during hot summer days. Its mild, floral flavour and gentle aroma make it an excellent choice for sipping before bedtime or during moments of relaxation. Chamomile tea also promotes hydration and aids in digestion, making it a versatile and beneficial beverage option.