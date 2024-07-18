sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:36 IST, July 19th 2024

Coughs to COPD: Recognising Warning Signs Of Lung Damage And Seeking Help Early On

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary (COPD) is usually recognised throughchronic coughing, & breathing issues. It represents a severe but often preventable condition.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease aka COPD
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease aka COPD | Image: Cough is an inflammation of airways.
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:36 IST, July 19th 2024