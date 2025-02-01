Published 11:48 IST, February 1st 2025
'Daycare Cancer Centres To Be Set Up In All District Hospitals': FM's Big Health Announcement
Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama, tabled that 200 daycare cancer centres will be set up in district hospitals within 3 years.
Union Budget 2025: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , on Saturday tabled the Budget 2025. While presenting her Union Budget speech for 2025-26, she made a big announcement for the Health sector.
Sitharaman in her speech on the budget day highlighted that daycare cancer centres will be set up in all district hospitals. In her announcement, she stated that 2000 daycare cancer centers would be established within 3 years.
Major key announcement for Health Sectors
Other major key announcements Sitharaman made for the Health Sector are:
- To add 10,000 seats in colleges and hospitals across the country, adding 75,000 seats in the next 5 years.
- Under the Bharat Net project, the government will provide broadband connectivity to primary healthcare centres in rural areas.
- Establishment of AI Education in Health Sector, FM Nirmala Sitaraman said, "Center of Excellence in AI for Education. I announced three Centers of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Health and Sustainable Cities in 2023. Now a Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education will be set up with a total outlay of ₹500 crores."
- Through PM Jan Arogya Yojana, the online platform workers will be provided a Social Security Scheme.
- For those suffering from cancer, and other chronic diseases, FM Nirmala Sitaraman proposes to add 36 more medicines along with 13 new patient assistance programs.
Over the years
For the year 2024-2025, the Health Ministry was allocated Rs 90,658.63 crore, out of which Rs 87,656.90 crore has been allocated to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, and only Rs 3001.73 crore went to the Department of Health Research.
Meanwhile, in FY2023-2024, the Department of Health and Family Welfare spent only Rs. Rs 89,155 crore, which is a 13th percent increase from FY 2022-2023.
