Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Stage 2 Liver Cancer: Habits And Foods You Must Avoid To Lower Your Risk

Following ongoing stomach pain, actress Dipika Kakar was recently diagnosed with a ‘tennis ball-sized’ liver tumour, a revelation made by her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, on May 15 via his YouTube channel.

Now, in a recent Instagram post shared on May 27, the actress informed her followers that, after further examination, she has been diagnosed with stage 2 Malignant Cancer.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer worldwide.

Several factors significantly increase the risk of developing liver cancer, including chronic Hepatitis B and C infections, cirrhosis, heavy alcohol consumption, exposure to aflatoxin B1 (a toxin found in contaminated food), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and cigarette smoking.

What many don’t realize is that most of these risk factors are closely linked to the lifestyle choices and dietary habits we make every day, apart from certain rare medical conditions.

Liver cancer. Images: Pexels

Habits & foods you must avoid to lower the risk of liver cancer

According to Medical News Today, foods contaminated with aflatoxins, a family of toxins, can increase the risk of liver cancer. These toxins are commonly found in staples such as rice, corn, peanuts, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, wheat, and some dried foods and spices.

Additionally, a high intake of red meat has been associated with an increased risk of developing liver cancer.

Processed foods are also strongly discouraged. In the context of liver cancer, Medical News Today notes that processed foods high in iron and saturated fats have been linked to cancer development.

Reducing alcohol intake or completely avoiding it is the best step towards protecting your liver.