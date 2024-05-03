Does Grey Salt Prove Useful In Maintaining Hormonal Balance?

Advertisement

As culinary trends continue to evolve, a new variety of salt is capturing the attention of health-conscious food enthusiasts. Known as grey salt, or sel gris, this unrefined sea salt from the Atlantic coastal regions of France is grabbing global attention.

What is different about grey salt?

Grey salt is harvested using traditional methods that preserve its natural mineral content. Its distinctive light grey hue results from the clay lining of the salt ponds where it is collected. This clay enriches the salt with a blend of essential minerals including magnesium, iron, calcium, potassium, manganese, zinc, and iodine. These trace elements are crucial for optimal hormone function, making grey salt a standout choice for those looking to support their hormonal health.

How does grey salt benefit hormonal balance?

Experts suggest that the rich mineral content of grey salt can play a vital role in maintaining hormonal balance. It is particularly valued for supporting adrenal gland health, which is essential for managing the body's stress response. Additionally, grey salt is said to aid thyroid function, which regulates metabolism and energy levels, as per a Healthline report.

Comparing grey salt with other salts

While table salt and other varieties like pink Himalayan and black lava salt are primarily composed of sodium chloride, which is essential for fluid regulation and digestion, grey salt offers something extra. It is celebrated not only for its basic culinary contributions but also for its ability to enhance electrolyte balance in the body. This can improve nerve function and help prevent dehydration by enhancing water absorption.

On the consumption of grey salt, Dr. Ayush Shukla said," This can also be considered as a health fad and a dangerous one. Most people know the health risks of salt. Mineral rich sea salt might not be any better. There's limited study on rats which has shown no real benefits and conversely a worse kidney dysfunction."