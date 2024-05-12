Advertisement

Walking is one of the effective forms of exercise which can keep you active and tone down your body. However, do you know walking more than 10,000 steps a day can benefit your health? We have jotted down the health benefits that you must know if you take some time out of your busy schedule to walk.

Enhances Heart Health

Research conducted by the American Heart Association found that walking at least 10,000 steps a day can lower the risk of heart disease by up to 50 percent. Regular walking helps lower blood pressure, improves circulation and reduces cholesterol.

Reduces Stroke Risk

It is an established fact that women who walk 10,000 steps or more each day are at a significantly lower risk of stroke compared to those who walk fewer steps. This conclusion has been drawn from a study conducted on over 13,000 women for a decade, which found that those who walked more had a 21% lower risk of stroke. Walking is a proven way to maintain healthy blood pressure levels, improve blood circulation, and reduce plaque build-up in arteries. Therefore, walking is a must-do activity for women who want to reduce their risk of stroke.

Boosts Lung Capacity

Regular walking can significantly increase lung capacity, allowing you more intake of oxygen. According to a study published in the Journal of Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation and Prevention, walking strengthens the respiratory muscles, enhances overall lunch function and improves ventilation.

Decreases diabetes risk

Walking 10,000 steps per day is an effective way to significantly lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. In fact, studies show that it can reduce the risk by 50%. Walking helps improve insulin sensitivity, lower blood sugar levels, and maintain a healthy body weight, all of which are crucial factors in preventing diabetes. So, if you want to reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, start walking 10,000 steps a day today!

Promotes weight loss and maintains healthy weight

Walking is an excellent way to burn calories and promote weight loss. To create a calorie deficit, which is essential for weight loss, it's recommended to walk more than 10,000 steps a day. Walking also helps build lean muscle mass, which boosts metabolism and helps maintain a healthy weight over time. A study published in the Journal of Obesity strongly suggests that walking 10,000 steps a day can help prevent weight gain and promote weight loss, even without making changes to your diet. So, start walking more today to achieve your weight loss goals!