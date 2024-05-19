Advertisement

With rising global temperatures, heatwaves are becoming more common, and surviving them without air conditioning can be challenging. However, there are several effective strategies you can use to stay cool and comfortable. Here are some practical tips to help you beat the heat.

Hydrate regularly

Staying hydrated is crucial during a heatwave. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid beverages that can dehydrate you, such as alcohol and caffeinated drinks. Eating water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges can also help keep you hydrated.

Hydrate yourself | Image: Unsplash

Use fans wisely

Fans can be very effective in circulating air and creating a cooling breeze. To maximize their efficiency, place a bowl of ice or a frozen water bottle in front of the fan. This will help to cool the air as it circulates. Additionally, using ceiling fans in conjunction with standing or box fans can enhance airflow throughout your home.

Create cross ventilation

Open windows and doors on opposite sides of your home to create a cross-breeze. This allows cooler air to flow in while pushing out the warmer air. You can also place fans near windows to help draw in cooler air from outside during the early morning or late evening when temperatures are lower.

Block out the sun

Prevent the sun from heating your home by keeping blinds, curtains, and shutters closed during the hottest part of the day. Reflective window films or blackout curtains can be particularly effective at blocking out sunlight and reducing indoor temperatures.

Use cold compresses

Applying cold compresses to pulse points such as your wrists, neck, and temples can help lower your body temperature quickly. You can make a simple cold compress by wrapping ice packs or frozen vegetables in a cloth. Taking cool showers or baths can also provide immediate relief from the heat.

Stay cool during nap-time

Staying cool at night is essential for a good night’s sleep during a heatwave. Use lightweight, breathable bedding made from natural fibres like cotton. Consider sleeping with a damp sheet or placing your bed sheets in the freezer for a few minutes before bedtime. Positioning fans to blow directly on you while you sleep can also help keep you cool.

Sleep with a damp sheet | Image: Unsplash

Minimise heat-generating activities

Avoid using heat-producing appliances like ovens, stoves, and dryers during the hottest parts of the day. Choose no-cook meals, use a microwave, or grill outside to keep your kitchen cool. Additionally, unplugging electronic devices when not in use can reduce heat buildup in your home.

Wear light clothing

Dress in lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fabrics such as cotton or linen. These materials are breathable and help to wick away sweat, keeping you cooler. Light-coloured clothing can also reflect rather than absorb sunlight.