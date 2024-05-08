Advertisement

High blood pressure often goes unnoticed, earning it the moniker "silent killer." Despite its lack of symptoms, it poses significant health risks. However, with proper management strategies, those affected can maintain control over their condition. Here are nine essential tips for managing high blood pressure effectively.

Ways to regulate your blood pressure issues

Reduce sodium Intake: Dr. Ayush Shukla, MBBS, said," The key answer to this issue is dietary control. We have sodium rather carelessly, in fast food, packaged items and snacks. Binge eating processed foods is the problem, therefore, people should focus on reading food labels."

Image credit: Unsplash

Moderate alcohol consumption: Alcohol can raise blood pressure, so moderation is key. Men should limit their intake to two drinks per day and women to one. This includes beer, wine, and spirits, where one drink equates to a standard serving size.

Stay active: Incorporating regular aerobic exercise such as walking, jogging, or dancing can profoundly impact blood pressure. Even short, 10-minute sessions, three times a day, can be beneficial.

Image credit: Unsplash

Control portions: Eating less by managing portion sizes can aid in weight loss, which is beneficial for lowering blood pressure. When dining out, consider setting aside a portion of your meal to take home before you start eating to avoid overindulgence.

Quit tobacco: Tobacco use can exacerbate blood pressure issues by damaging blood vessels. Seek professional guidance and support groups to help quit smoking or using other tobacco products.

Manage stress: Upgrade your approach to stress with techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing. Avoid stress-induced habits like smoking, drinking, or overeating, which can aggravate high blood pressure.

Seek support: Leverage the support of friends and family, as they can be crucial in sticking to healthy lifestyle choices. Positive relationships help reduce stress and encourage commitment to exercise and diet plans.

Follow medical advice: Dr. Shukla said, "Take whatever medications are prescribed religiously and do not self-medicate. This includes both not starting or stopping any medications without consulting your physician.

