After Singapore and Hong Kong, the European Union has also raised concerns over cancer-causing chemicals in more than 527 Indian food products. It is important to note that in the past week, not only have several other countries raised an issue with foods exported from India, but our Supreme Court and government have also noted the lack of quality ingredients and not meeting food safety standards.

What did the European Union find?

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) conducted tests on different food items over the course of 3 and a half years, between September 2020 and April 2024. The products tested included a wide range of categories, with the majority being nuts and sesame seeds (313), herbs and spices (60), dietetic foods (48), and other miscellaneous food products (34).

Indian spices are getting banned | Image: Unsplash

Out of the 527 food items, 332 items had India tagged as the sole country of origin. The rest of the items, although Indian, were tagged with other countries. The tests revealed that a significant number of these Indian products contained ethylene oxide, prompting the EU to take action as it had banned the chemical back in 2011.

What is the controversy around MDH and Everest spices?

This is on the toes of Hong Kong and Singapore recalling Indian spices. It was prompted by a notification from the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong, which flagged the presence of ethylene oxide exceeding permissible limits in Everest Fish Curry Masala. The Food Safety Regulator of Hong Kong has asked consumers not to buy and traders not to sell four different spice mix products. The Singapore Food Agency, on the other hand, has directed a recall of the products. Everest has said in a statement that its spices were safe for consumption and its products were exported "only after receiving necessary clearances and approval from the laboratories of the Spice Board of India."

Spices have been banned in Hong Kong and Singapore | Image: Unsplash

What is Ethylene Oxide?

Ethylene Oxide is a colourless, flammable gas commonly used in industrial processes, including the production of plastics, textiles, and antifreeze. It is also employed as a sterilising agent for medical equipment and supplies due to its ability to kill bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. Despite all of its benefits, it has been classified as a carcinogen by several health organisations due to its potential to cause cancer in humans. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) have classified it as a known human carcinogen.

How does Ethylene Oxide cause cancer?

DNA damage

Ethylene Oxide is highly reactive and can easily penetrate cells in the body. Once inside the body, it reacts with DNA molecules, causing damage to the genetic material. This DNA damage can disrupt the normal functioning of cells and lead to mutations, which are known to be a key step in the development of cancer.

Formation of DNA adducts

Ethylene oxide can form chemical bonds with DNA, resulting in the formation of DNA adducts. These adducts interfere with the replication and repair of DNA, leading to errors in cell division and potentially triggering the development of cancerous cells.

Disruption of cell signalling pathways

Ethylene oxide exposure can disrupt cellular signalling pathways that regulate processes such as cell growth, proliferation, and apoptosis (cell death). Dysregulation of these pathways can promote the uncontrolled growth and division of cells, contributing to the development of cancer.

Induction of oxidative stress

Ethylene oxide exposure can induce oxidative stress in cells, leading to an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants. Excessive free radicals can damage cellular components, including DNA, proteins, and lipids, which may increase the risk of cancer development.

Indian spices allegedly have Ethylene Oxide | Image: Unsplash

What are the other health risks associated with Ethylene Oxide exposure?

Long-term exposure to ethylene oxide has been linked to an increased risk of several types of cancer, including leukaemia, lymphoma, breast cancer, and stomach cancer. Workers in industries where ethylene oxide is used or produced, such as chemical manufacturing and sterilisation facilities, are at particularly high risk of exposure.

Short-term exposure to ethylene oxide can cause irritation of the respiratory tract, leading to symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Skin contact with ethylene oxide can also cause irritation, redness, and dermatitis. It has also been associated with adverse reproductive and developmental effects, including reduced fertility, miscarriages, and birth defects.

How is India reacting to the ban?

The Union Commerce Ministry has sought details from the food safety organisations of Singapore and Hong Kong. The Ministry has also directed Indian embassies in both countries to submit a detailed report on the matter. The spice-making companies MDH and Everest, whose products have been banned for containing carcinogenic ethylene oxide beyond permissible limits, have also been asked to send details.