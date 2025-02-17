Experts Warn: Alcohol Consumption Linked To More Than 20 Types Of Cancer

New Delhi: Alcohol-related cancers are a growing concern in India, said health experts on Monday, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) recently called for prominent health warning labels on alcoholic beverages.

The WHO defines alcohol as a toxic, psychoactive, and dependence-producing substance that has been, decades ago, classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Group 1 carcinogen is the highest risk group, which also includes asbestos, radiation, and tobacco.

“Alcohol consumption increases the risk of cancer, and more than 20 types of cancers can be attributed to consumption of alcohol,” Dr. (Prof) Puneet Garg, Vascular Interventional Radiologist and Endovascular Surgeon, Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, told IANS.

The most common cancers linked to alcohol are of mouth, throat, foodpipe, stomach, colon, rectum, and pancreas. It also causes cancers of the breast in women and prostate in males.

“In India, alcohol-related cancers are a growing concern. Alcohol metabolises into acetaldehyde -- a toxic compound that can damage DNA and proteins -- leading to mutations that initiate cancer development. In addition, alcohol can impair the body's ability to absorb essential nutrients like folate and vitamins A, C, D, and E, which are vital for maintaining healthy cells and preventing cancer,” Dr Taraprasad Tripathy, Assistant Professor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar, Odisha, told IANS.

Alcohol is a well-established carcinogen that is contributing significantly to the global burden of the deadly disease. Nearly 4 per cent of cancers diagnosed worldwide can be attributed to alcohol consumption, according to the WHO.

A recent study in the journal Lancet estimates that alcohol consumption was responsible for approximately 62,100 new cancer cases in the India 2020.

Recently, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy also recommended including cancer warnings on alcoholic beverages to curb the rising cancers of the breast, liver, and colon. The warning can empower consumers to make informed decisions, raise awareness of alcohol-attributable health risks.

The experts noted that chronic alcohol consumption also weakens the immune system, reducing its capacity to identify and destroy cancerous cells. Tripathy explained that alcohol consumption is linked to several types of cancers, each presenting distinct early warning signs.

Persistent mouth sores, unexplained bleeding, a lump or thickening in the cheek, difficulty swallowing, or a sore throat that doesn't heal can indicate oral and pharyngeal cancer.

In the case of oesophageal cancer, patients are likely to face difficulty swallowing, chest discomfort, unintended weight loss, chronic cough, or hoarseness, while those with liver cancer can experience abdominal swelling, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, and fatigue.

A lump in the breast or underarm, changes in breast shape or size, dimpling of the skin, or nipple discharge can signal breast cancer. The experts stressed the need for early detection of cancer to improve outcomes.

With advanced treatments currently available, early detection can improve the chances of cure and survival. But, “if the disease is detected late and ignored then these cancers spread to other parts of the body known as metastasis. These metastases are difficult to remove by surgery and chemotherapy,” Garg said.

He added that in advanced stages, these cancers cells also overwhelm the immune system of the body and damage the organs like brain, liver, heart, kidneys, and lungs which are important for the human body to function.

The experts also suggested the need for regular screenings, especially for high-risk individuals, and prompt medical attention to unusual symptoms are crucial.

“Reducing alcohol consumption is a proactive measure to lower the risk of developing these cancers. The WHO emphasises that no amount of alcohol consumption is safe, as even moderate intake increases cancer risk,” Tripathy said.