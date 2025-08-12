Follow These Top 10—WHO Recommended Tips for Enhancing Your Overall Well-Being

Updated 12 August 2025 at 22:32 IST
In this chaotic and fast-paced world, it is crucial to take care of your health. It directly impacts your overall well-being, longevity, and ability to fulfil your life. It helps you to enjoy a higher quality of life, prevents chronic diseases and empowers you to be more productive and engaged in various aspects of life.
Eat a variety of seasonal food which includes fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and whole grains.
Reduce your salt intake to 5 g per day. This will help you avoid any risk of tooth decay and unhealthy weight gain.
Fat consumption should be less than 30% of your total energy intake. This will help prevent unhealthy weight gain and NCD (Non-Communicable Disease)
Smoking can cause NCDs such as lung disease, heart disease and stroke. Tobacco kills not only the direct smokers but also non-smokers through second-hand exposure.
According to the organisation, individuals in the age group from 18 to 64 years should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week.
It is advised to regularly check your blood pressure to avoid any uncontrolled hypertension circumstance, which can lead to heart, brain, kidney and other diseases.
Road crashes claim over one million lives around the world, and millions more are injured. Therefore, you can prevent this by following the traffic laws, such as using a seatbelt, wearing a helmet, not drinking and using a phone while driving.
Make sure you only take antibiotics if prescribed by a qualified health professional.
Hand hygiene is critical not only for health workers but for everyone. Clean hands can prevent the spread of infectious illness.
Regular check-ups help find health problems before they start. Health professionals can help find and diagnose health issues early, when chances for treatment and cure are better.
