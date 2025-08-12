Follow These Top 10—WHO Recommended Tips for Enhancing Your Overall Well-Being

In this chaotic and fast-paced world, it is crucial to take care of your health. It directly impacts your overall well-being, longevity, and ability to fulfil your life. It helps you to enjoy a higher quality of life, prevents chronic diseases and empowers you to be more productive and engaged in various aspects of life.

Here are the top 10 tips recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for your overall well-being:

1) Eat healthy

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Eat a variety of seasonal food which includes fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and whole grains.

2) Consume less salt and sugar

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Reduce your salt intake to 5 g per day. This will help you avoid any risk of tooth decay and unhealthy weight gain.

3) Reduce Harmful Fats

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Fat consumption should be less than 30% of your total energy intake. This will help prevent unhealthy weight gain and NCD (Non-Communicable Disease)

4) Avoid Smoking

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Smoking can cause NCDs such as lung disease, heart disease and stroke. Tobacco kills not only the direct smokers but also non-smokers through second-hand exposure.

5) Physical activity

According to the organisation, individuals in the age group from 18 to 64 years should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week.

6) Check blood pressure regularly

Representation of photo from Pinterest

It is advised to regularly check your blood pressure to avoid any uncontrolled hypertension circumstance, which can lead to heart, brain, kidney and other diseases.

7) Follow traffic laws

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Road crashes claim over one million lives around the world, and millions more are injured. Therefore, you can prevent this by following the traffic laws, such as using a seatbelt, wearing a helmet, not drinking and using a phone while driving.

8) Take antibiotics only as prescribed

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Make sure you only take antibiotics if prescribed by a qualified health professional.

9) Clean hands properly

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Hand hygiene is critical not only for health workers but for everyone. Clean hands can prevent the spread of infectious illness.

10) Regular check-ups