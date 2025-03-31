sb.scorecardresearch
Updated March 31st 2025, 22:13 IST

Forget Ozempic, This Popular South American Drink May Help With Weight Loss And Supplement Heart Health

Yerba maté drinks can help with weight management as they are similar in function to GLP-1 medications like Ozempic.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Weight loss Tips
Weight loss Tips | Image: Freepik

While the world seems to be obsessing over Ozempic as their go-to drug for weight loss, a drink that tastes like green tea may do the same job, only naturally and without the associated risks of consuming GLP-1 medications, and at a much cheaper cost.

Image for representation | Image: Freepik

According to the New York Post, Yerba maté is a plant native to southern parts of South America, including Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil. The leaves are brewed into an herbal tea, traditionally inside a mate gourd. It tastes earthy, bitter and a bit like green tea. Drinks made from Yerba maté are gaining popularity around the world. They are available in supermarkets and can be ordered online from Amazon.

How Yerba maté drinks support weight management

Yerba maté drinks increase the level of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) in the blood. GLP-1 is a hormone that instructs the body to stop eating after it feels full. Yerba maté stimulates the body into producing more GLP-1 naturally, resulting in the same feelings of fullness. This reduces appetite.

Image for representation | Image: Freepik

Ozempic works on the same principle, only it's an external drug and may have side-effects like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and constipation. Yerba maté is very cheap compared with Ozempic, whose sale is regulated in markets and is not available in many countries, including India (except over-the-counter purchases).

Other benefits of Yerba maté 

Yerba maté is rich in caffeine and can be consumed as an alternative to coffee. Like other caffeinated food or beverages, it may increase your energy levels and make you feel less tired.

Additionally, consuming Yerba maté helps in reducing body weight, belly fat and regulating body mass index.
 

