From portion control to healthier laddoos, health experts weigh in on festive indulgence this Ganesh Chaturthi

India is currently immersed in celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, a prominent Hindu festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. To celebrate this festive season, Indians often indulge in traditional sweets like laddus, barfis, and modaks. But while these delicacies sweeten the festivities, they also bring health challenges, particularly for those with metabolic concerns.

Health experts caution that excessive indulgence in sweets during the festive season can lead to bloating, indigestion, and acidity, and can also trigger the underlying symptoms of health issues for people who are overweight.

Dr Asna Urooj, a Senior Professor in the Department of Studies in Food Science and Nutrition at University of Mysore and also an Executive Committee member in the Nutrition Society of India (NSI), calls "maintaining a balanced diet" during the festive season the biggest challenge for people who are suffering from metabolic problems.

Talking to ANI, Dr Asna Urooj said, "The biggest challenge is to maintain a balanced diet during the festive season, especially for those who are suffering from some disease, sickness or metabolic problems. It is especially because of the abundance of tempting and high-calorie treats, which are prepared day in and out, including getting a feast at friends and family during visits."

Dietician Lovneet Batra attributes the high temptation for sweets to a protein deficiency in the body, which increases during the festive season. The dietician also called anxiety, high stress levels and lack of sleep as the other significant factors for the intense cravings for sweets.

"Mostly, I see that those who are individual protein deficient, have more craving for sweets. Nowadays, you will see that many people, because of anxiety and high stress levels, are not able to control their craving for sweets," said Lovneet Batra while talking to ANI.

She calls it mostly hormone-driven, saying, "Our hunger hormones give us such strong cravings. It could be because of lack of sleep and high stress levels."

While the celebration of festivals cannot be stopped in India, precautions can be taken to avoid overindulging in sweetness.

Dr Usna Arooj calls for "portion control" and adopting a practice to prepare small quantities of traditional sweets during the festive season. "No matter how enticing or attractive the dish or the preparation is, it's always good for everyone to limit the size and the frequency of consumption. Enjoy small servings of all the varieties prepared. Do not cook in excess. Prepare the traditional items in small quantities for the ritual," said Dr Usna Arooj.

During the festive season, it is essential not to overlook the importance of including healthy, nutrient-rich foods like fruits and vegetables in one's diet. However, this is easier said than done. Lovneet Batra is well aware of the tendency for people to overindulge in sweet delicacies during the festive season. Hence, she suggests some additions to the diet that will work as an "antidote" for the effects of sugar or inflammatory foods in the body.

"One is fibre. Fibre from fresh fruits and vegetables. Try to eat at least four to five servings of vegetables a day. Try to eat two servings of fresh fruit a day. Try to add fibre from nuts and seeds. So, chia seeds, roasted flax seeds, soaked badam, soaked walnuts. These also have healthy fats, omega-3s, which consist of anti-inflammatory properties," said Lovneet Batra.

As for the protein-deficient individuals who suffer from the irresistible cravings of sweet dishes, they should make sure that they consume "75-80 grams" of protein every day. "Make sure your diet has about 75-80 grams of protein. If you eat enough protein, enough fibre, then you will be able to make controlled decisions during the festive season," added Lovneet Batra.

Along with controlling portions, people should also educate themselves about ingredients and cooking methods to gain a better understanding of their diet and monitor their health during the festive season. "Know the ingredients that you are using and know their nutritive value. Like, for every gram of edible oil, how much energy does it give? The same goes for every gram of the khoya and others," said Asna Urooj.

Further, the Senior Professor from the University of Mysore stresses the "steaming" method of cooking for a healthy festive preparation of traditional sweets.

She said, “We have a variety of cooking methods, like we can opt for steaming and instead of deep frying, air frying, baking, pan frying and stir frying and minimise the usage of oil.”

Dr Asna Urooj suggests including curd in diet to avoid gastrointestinal issues or indigestion due to sweet dishes during the festive season. To avoid the spike in sugar, there are healthier alternatives to traditional sweet dishes during the festive season.

Dietician Lovneet Batra calls "coconut laddoo" a healthier alternative to the boondi ladoos distributed during Ganesh Chaturthi. "So, instead of having ladoos, having maybe a sweet that is made up of coconut would be a better option. Reduce the size of the ladoos. I was talking to someone, and they said they found a really small bite-sized ladoo. So, you have one and you feel satisfied. So, portion control is important," said Lovneet Batra.

Apart from coconut laddoos, the mindful could also enjoy aata laddoos with dry fruits in it. "If you want to substitute the ingredients, then go for coconut-based ladoo. It will be healthier, Atta-based ladoo will be healthier with dry fruits added in it, instead of our boondi ladoos," added Lovneet Batra.

The dietician stresses the importance of fibre in the diet during the festive season.

"Make sure you are having enough fibre in your diet. If you have diabetes, then maybe you want to add methi dana to your diet. You want to add apple cider vinegar or cinnamon in your diet. So, your sugar should be in control even if you are deviating a little bit," said Lovneet Batra.