sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Health News /
  • From Reducing Overthinking To Boosting Dopamine: This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You Walk For 1–60 Minutes

Updated April 5th 2025, 18:34 IST

From Reducing Overthinking To Boosting Dopamine: This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You Walk For 1–60 Minutes

"Walking isn’t just exercise—it’s a form of preventative medicine", says the founder of the Cleveland Clinic.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Follow: Google News Icon
Walking is medicine.
Walking is medicine. | Image: Pexels

1-60 minutes walk: It is a truth universally acknowledged that the key to healthy living lies in regular exercise and a balanced diet. There are no shortcuts to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, yet we often take it for granted or have been conditioned to believe a certain way.

Many believe that staying fit requires extreme effort. However, Dr. Mark Hyman, MD, Founder of Cleveland Clinic and UltraWellness Center, debunks this myth, revealing that even a simple brisk walk can significantly reduce various health risks.

Also read: 5 Simple Ways To Show Your Liver Some Love

How effective is walking?

In his latest Instagram post, Dr. Hyman calls “walking as medicine”, he pens down “Walking isn’t just exercise—it’s a form of preventative medicine. It’s accessible, free, and one of the most powerful ways to improve your health, one step at a time.”

Here’s what happens when you walk for 1–60 minutes, no matter the intensity, as per Dr. Hyman:

  • 1 minute:  Blood flow elevates
  • 5 minutes: Mood improves
  • 10 minutes: Cortisol reduces
  • 15 minutes: Blood sugar reduces
  • 30 minutes: Fat burning begins
  • 45 minutes: Overthinking reduces
  • 60 minutes: Dopamine increases
Walking is a game-changer for the brain. Image: Pexels&nbsp;

How is walking a game-changer for the brain?

Regular exercise doesn't only benefit the body but is also a game changer for the brain, Dr. Hyman states, “Regular walks reduce stress hormones like cortisol, increase feel-good endorphins, and stimulate BDNF, a protein that helps neurons grow and protects against cognitive decline. Some studies even suggest that brisk walking can be as effective as antidepressants for mild to moderate depression!”

Published April 5th 2025, 18:17 IST