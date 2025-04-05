From Reducing Overthinking To Boosting Dopamine: This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You Walk For 1–60 Minutes

Updated April 5th 2025, 18:34 IST
1-60 minutes walk: It is a truth universally acknowledged that the key to healthy living lies in regular exercise and a balanced diet. There are no shortcuts to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, yet we often take it for granted or have been conditioned to believe a certain way.
Many believe that staying fit requires extreme effort. However, Dr. Mark Hyman, MD, Founder of Cleveland Clinic and UltraWellness Center, debunks this myth, revealing that even a simple brisk walk can significantly reduce various health risks.
In his latest Instagram post, Dr. Hyman calls “walking as medicine”, he pens down “Walking isn’t just exercise—it’s a form of preventative medicine. It’s accessible, free, and one of the most powerful ways to improve your health, one step at a time.”
Here’s what happens when you walk for 1–60 minutes, no matter the intensity, as per Dr. Hyman:
Regular exercise doesn't only benefit the body but is also a game changer for the brain, Dr. Hyman states, “Regular walks reduce stress hormones like cortisol, increase feel-good endorphins, and stimulate BDNF, a protein that helps neurons grow and protects against cognitive decline. Some studies even suggest that brisk walking can be as effective as antidepressants for mild to moderate depression!”
