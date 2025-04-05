From Reducing Overthinking To Boosting Dopamine: This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You Walk For 1–60 Minutes

1-60 minutes walk: It is a truth universally acknowledged that the key to healthy living lies in regular exercise and a balanced diet. There are no shortcuts to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, yet we often take it for granted or have been conditioned to believe a certain way.

Many believe that staying fit requires extreme effort. However, Dr. Mark Hyman, MD, Founder of Cleveland Clinic and UltraWellness Center, debunks this myth, revealing that even a simple brisk walk can significantly reduce various health risks.

How effective is walking?

In his latest Instagram post, Dr. Hyman calls “walking as medicine”, he pens down “Walking isn’t just exercise—it’s a form of preventative medicine. It’s accessible, free, and one of the most powerful ways to improve your health, one step at a time.”

Here’s what happens when you walk for 1–60 minutes, no matter the intensity, as per Dr. Hyman:

1 minute: Blood flow elevates

5 minutes: Mood improves

10 minutes: Cortisol reduces

15 minutes: Blood sugar reduces

30 minutes: Fat burning begins

45 minutes: Overthinking reduces

60 minutes: Dopamine increases

Walking is a game-changer for the brain. Image: Pexels

How is walking a game-changer for the brain?