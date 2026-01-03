Getting Tattoo A Health Hazard? Research Sparks Cancer Concerns

While getting inked might come across as "cool", a new study has revealed the potential side effects of a tattoo. Body art is not restricted to age. From youngsters to old people, tattoos are being embraced by everyone as a way of telling "personal stories". Getting tattoo is although a very ancient practice. It was a way of expressing belongingness to a certain community or a tribe. For the current generation, however, it's a means to stand out from the crowd.

A new study sheds light on the potential risks associated with getting inked, including an increased risk of certain cancers. However, there have not been calls to abandon getting tattoos altogether. Medical researchers have pointed out that tattoo ink particles remain in the body permanently and can have long-term impact on health.

Ancient tattoos were a mark of belongingness to a tribe | Image: X

Researchers analysed data from nearly 6,000 twins. The findings, published in BMC Public Health, showed that tattooed individuals had a 62 per cent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer compared to those without tattoos. The risk appeared higher for skin cancer, with tattooed participants being 1.6 times more likely to develop the disease. The study also found that larger tattoos, with size of a palm or bigger, were associated with significantly higher risks, including 2.4 times higher skin cancer risk and 2.7 times higher risk of lymphoma.

Advertisement

Lymphoma, a cancer affecting the lymphatic system, has emerged as a key concern among those with tattoos. Scientists explain that tattoo ink breaks down into microscopic nanoparticles that can travel from the skin to lymph nodes, where they may cause chronic immune reactions over several years.

Advertisement

Tattoo ink contains heavy metals | Image: X

Some European studies suggest a higher risk of melanoma among tattooed individuals, possibly because ink particles interfere with skin cells or mask early warning signs. However, a contrasting study from the US reported lower melanoma rates among people with multiple tattoos, attributing this to reduced sun exposure or better skin awareness.