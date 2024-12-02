Has Fatal Marburg Virus Or Bleeding Eye Virus Reached India? Symptoms, Precautions, Treatment

A new outrage has been outburst in parts of Africa and now reportedly spreading its legs. On September 27, the Rwanda Ministry of Health announced the confirmation of Marburg virus disease (MVD). The cases are reported from seven of the 30 districts in the country. Amid this now, in countries, warnings have been issued to travellers against the Marburg virus. Also named the bleeding eye virus, because of one of its symptoms, the Marburg virus has claimed 15 lives in Rwanda by now. It is believed that at least a hundred more people are affected by this virus.

What Is Marburg Virus aka Bleeding Eye Virus?

As per WHO, MVD is a highly virulent disease that can cause haemorrhagic fever and is clinically similar to Ebola diseases. Marburg and Ebola viruses are both members of the Filoviridae family (filovirus).

People are initially infected with Marburg virus when they come into close contact with Rousettus bats, a type of fruit bat, that can carry the Marburg virus and are often found in mines or caves.

How did it spread?

As per WHO reports, the Marburg virus spreads between people via direct contact (through broken skin or mucous membranes) with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials (e.g. bedding, clothing) contaminated with these fluids. Healthcare workers have previously been infected while treating patients with suspected or confirmed MVD. Burial ceremonies that involve direct contact with the body of the deceased can also contribute to the transmission of the Marburg virus. The incubation period varies from two to 21 days.

Marburg virus symptoms to be aware of

As per WHO, Illness caused by the Marburg virus begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise. Severe watery diarrhoea, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and vomiting can begin on the third day. Although not all cases present with haemorrhagic signs, severe haemorrhagic manifestations may appear between five and seven days from symptom onset, and fatal cases usually have some form of bleeding, often from multiple areas.

In fatal cases, death occurs most often between eight and nine days after symptom onset, usually preceded by severe blood loss and shock. There is currently no available treatment or vaccine for MVD. Some candidate vaccines are currently under development.

How to prevent yourself from Bleeding Eye Virus?

As per WHO reports, Avoiding contact with any objects, such as bedding or needles, contaminated with blood or bodily fluids can help prevent from virus. If you are a health care worker, practice strict infection control measures. This includes isolating infected individuals and using personal protective equipment (gowns, masks, goggles and gloves).

Treatment of Marburg virus

As per WHO reports, there is currently no available treatment or vaccine for MVD. This is why it is important for people showing Marburg-like symptoms to seek care early for supportive treatment which can improve patient survival.

WHO assesses the risk of this outbreak as very high at the national level, high at the regional level, and low at the global level.

