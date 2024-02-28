Healthy Foods For Pre-Teens And Teenagers For Their Development And Growth

Advertisement

Pre-teens and teenagers need a wide variety of foods as they are in their growing years. These foods are usually from the 5 healthy food groups, which is, vegetables and legumes, fruit, cereals and grain foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, and meat and meat alternatives. Healthy foods have nutrients that are important for growth and development during the puberty period. Confused about what to feed your child during puberty? We have a list for you.

Fruit, vegetables and legumes

Fruit, vegetables and legumes will give your child the required energy, vitamins, anti-oxidants, fibre, and water. These nutrients also help to protect your child against diseases later in life. Therefore, encourage your child to choose fruit and vegetables or legumes at every meal and for snacks. However, make sure you wash these fruits and vegetables to remove dirt and chemicals which can cause allergy.

A bowl of fruits | Image: Unsplash

Dairy and dairy alternatives

Key dairy foods are milk, cheese and yoghurt. These foods provide the required calcium and protein.

It is important to know that during puberty, your child needs more calcium to help them reach peak bone mass and build strong bones for life.

If your child does not eat dairy, then feed them with dairy alternatives that are rich in calcium–. For instance, calcium-fortified foods like soymilk, cereal and bread, and other calcium-rich foods like tofu, kale, bok choy, nuts, seeds, and fish.

Glass of milk | Image: Unsplash

Cereals and grain foods

Cereals and grain foods include bread, tortillas, flatbreads, pasta, noodles, breakfast cereals, quinoa, oats, and barley. These foods help your child stay energetic. Choose whole grain options whenever you can.

Meat and meat alternatives

Meat includes lean lamb, pork, chicken, fish, and more. Meat alternatives include eggs, beans, lentils, chickpeas, falafel, tofu and nuts. All these foods are rich in protein and important for your child’s growth and muscle development.