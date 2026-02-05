Here's How Wearing High Heels Regularly Can Impact Your Health

Margot Robbie’s latest appearance has made many people online stupefied. The 35-year-old actress recently stepped out in a bold gothic Roberto Cavalli outfit while promoting her upcoming film Wuthering Heights. Although the look impressed fans, her footwear sparked the most discussion. She chose a pair of extremely high pumps that appeared quite uncomfortable.

Reports state that the Barbie actress wore Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. These patent leather heels feature a sharply pointed toe and a 4.74-inch stiletto heel.

High heels certainly add a stylish touch to an outfit. However, wearing them for long periods can cause serious problems over time. Here are some side effects that long-term high-heel use can lead to.

Lower Back Pain

As per reports, high heels fail to give your feet proper support. They shift your body weight unevenly, which can cause inflammation, soreness, and pain in the lower back.

Foot Pain

As per reports, many people see high heels as stylish and attractive. However, they often feel uncomfortable. Even if regular wearers may not admit it easily, high heels can lead to foot pain. You may experience sharp discomfort in the heel, arch, sole, toes, or across the foot.

Constricted Blood Vessels

As per reports, high heels can also affect blood vessels, even though it may sound surprising. These shoes make feet look slimmer and longer, but their narrow shape forces the foot into an unnatural position. This pressure can strain the foot and reduce blood flow.

Changes in Spinal Curve

As per reports, wearing high heels for long periods makes the lower back arch more than usual. The higher the heel, the greater the arch. This unnatural posture can trigger serious pain in both the upper and lower back.

Weakened Ligaments

As per reports, high heels can weaken ligaments over time. Frequent and prolonged use may reduce ligament strength. Protecting your body matters more than a short-lived fashion statement, so you should limit wearing high heels whenever possible.

Knee Pain

As per reports, high heels create an unnatural bend in the legs and place extra pressure on the knee joints. Over time, this strain may increase the risk of osteoarthritis.

Ankle Sprains

As per reports, wearing high heels, especially on uneven ground, can cause ankle sprains, falls, and injuries. In serious cases, these accidents may damage the ankles or knees. Since falls can happen unpredictably, it is best not to wear high heels daily.