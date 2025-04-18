Hidden Risks Of Gestational Diabetes: Essential Tips For Safeguarding Mother, Baby

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can lead to insulin resistance, increasing the risk of developing gestational diabetes. | Image: Pexels

Gestational Diabetes: You may often hear about Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, two of the most common forms responsible for thousands of deaths worldwide. However, gestational diabetes is another form that occurs only during pregnancy, typically in women with no prior history of diabetes.

Gestational diabetes is generally considered less risky than Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and often resolves after delivery.

However, it's essential to understand the hidden risks associated with gestational diabetes to better protect both yourself and your baby.

Gestational Diabetes. Image: Pexels

Cause of gestational diabetes

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can lead to insulin resistance, increasing the risk of developing gestational diabetes.

What defines well-controlled, poorly controlled, and uncontrolled glucose levels?

The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains, “Well-controlled glucose levels are when your levels are in the range that acceptable for you. Uncontrolled or poorly-controlled glucose levels means your blood sugar levels are too high, even if you're treating your condition. What is considered well-controlled, poorly-controlled and uncontrolled can vary from person to person.”

Here's a list of glycemic control for people with gestational diabetes, highlighted by NIH:

Before a meal (preprandial) ≤95 mg/dL (5.3 mmol/L)

1 hour post-meal ≤140 mg/dL (7.8 mmol/L)

2 hours post-meal ≤120 mg/dL (6.7 mmol/L)

Gestational Diabetes. Image: Pexels

Risks to safeguard mother, baby from gestational diabetes

An individual with gestational diabetes must undergo treatment to regulate their sugar levels.

Gestational diabetes, as per The Lancet report, if left untreated, can increase risks such as: