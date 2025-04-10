HIV Spike Stuns Uttarakhand Hospital: Know Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

HIV spike stuns Uttarakhand hospital; Know the Symptoms, causes and treatments | Image: X

Uttarakhand: In a deeply concerning development, 477 people tested positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) at Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani between January 2024 and March 2025. Health officials were stunned by the spike, especially after 43 new cases were reported in March alone, according to a report, citing hospital authorities.

Spike in Cases Raises Concern Among Officials

The shocking data emerged from the hospital’s Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre, where Dr Vaibhav Kumar, the nodal officer, confirmed that the majority of patients were men, although women, children, and even a transgender person were also affected.

The breakdown of the 477 HIV-positive cases included 370 men, 98 women, 8 children, and 1 transgender individual.

Adding to the concern, 38 inmates from Haldwani Jail also tested positive.

Describing the trend as “alarming,” Dr Kumar stated, “Every day, at least three new patients are coming in with the infection. Fear of ostracisation discourages many from registering, which adds to the challenge.”

Dr Kumar pointed to needle-sharing among drug users as the primary reason for the surge in cases. “In such cases, counselling has had little impact. The second most common cause is unprotected sex, which we are addressing through counselling and awareness efforts. Other departments are also involved in awareness campaigns,” he said.

He emphasized that drug abuse must be curbed to control the spread of the virus. “We must find out where the drugs are coming from,” he added.

While vertical transmission (from mother to child) still occurred in a few cases, Dr Kumar noted that it had become rare due to medical advances. Preventive treatments during pregnancy and childbirth have been made widely available, significantly reducing the risk.

Thousands Under Treatment, Hundreds Have Died

Long-term data revealed an even more concerning picture. From 2010 to March 2025, Dr Susheela Tiwari Hospital recorded 4,824 HIV-positive cases. Out of these 880 patients died, 450 were transferred, 2,536 are currently under treatment and 816 have dropped out of treatment.

This sudden rise has once again put the spotlight on public health preparedness and community-level awareness in Uttarakhand.

National HIV Data

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Uttarakhand had 11,327 people living with HIV as of 2021. Nationwide, India had an estimated 2.5 million HIV-positive individuals as of 2023. The adult HIV prevalence rate was approximately 0.2%, and annual new infections were estimated at 66,400, marking a 44% reduction since 2010.

To protect patients from discrimination and enhance healthcare access, the Indian government passed the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act in 2017.

Symptoms of HIV

HIV symptoms may vary depending on the stage of infection, but common signs include:

Fever Fatigue Sore throat Swollen lymph nodes Weight loss Night sweats Diarrhea Skin rashes

Some individuals may remain asymptomatic for years.

Causes of HIV Transmission

HIV spreads mainly through: Unprotected sexual contact Sharing needles or syringes Mother-to-child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding Contaminated blood transfusions

HIV Treatment