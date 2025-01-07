HMPV In India: Not Just Infants, Elderly, Pregnant Women Are Also Vulnerable - How To Protect Them

Human Metapneumovirus, commonly referred to as HMPV, has emerged as a significant health crisis following an outbreak in China. The virus is now spreading across borders, raising global concern.

What is HMPV?

HMPV belongs to the Pneumoviridae family of viruses and is part of the same group as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Individuals infected with HMPV often develop respiratory tract infections, which can become fatal in severe cases. Reports indicate that children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic conditions are particularly vulnerable to the virus. Pregnant women, too, face elevated risks.

HMPV virus symptoms

The HMPV virus symptoms may vary between children and adults. However, these are some general signs that people experience from all age groups.

Cold

Cough

Breathlessness

High fever

Body ache

Fatigue



HMPV and pregnant women

Dr. Priyanka Aggarwal from Max Super Speciality Hospital highlights that pregnant women infected with HMPV are at a higher risk of developing respiratory complications, which can adversely impact both maternal and fetal health.

How can pregnant women protect themselves from HMPV?

Experts recommend adhering to strict hygiene practices and maintaining social distancing to minimize the risk of infection. Here are some key preventative measures:

Practicing good hygiene is essential. Ensure to wash hands thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable.

Maintain social distance from individuals showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

Disinfect surfaces such as doorknobs, phones, and countertops.

Prevent exposure to respiratory droplets by wearing a mask when in public.