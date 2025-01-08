HMPV In India: States, UT's Intensify China Virus Surveillance, Set Up Isolation Wards

Vigilance has been stepped up by states and union territories in India. | Image: Pinterest

Amid growing concerns on the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), the Union Health Ministry has advised states and union territories to step up their vigilance for airborne ailments such as severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), and influenza-like illnesses (ILI).

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reassured that HMPV, a globally recognized virus since 2001, typically causes mild, self-limiting infections. Adequate diagnostic facilities are available across ICMR laboratories. The advisory comes amid a surge in HMPV cases in China, and India looking to be fully prepared incase India witnesses an HMPV outbreak.

HMPV prevention, detection measures undertaken by states and union territories

Responding to the concerns triggered by the detection of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the country, the Jammu and Kashmir health department has set up a specialized ICU ward in Jammu to address any potential outbreak of the disease.

In Jharkhand, health officials have been deployed by medical teams at public transportation spots from airports, railway stations and other critical locations to monitor and investigate potential cases.

In Gujarat, isolation wards have been created in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Rajkot civil hospitals to prevent the spread of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), an airborne respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms.