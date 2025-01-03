HMPV Outbreak In China: Here’s How To Protect Yourself From The Rising Respiratory Infection

After COVID-19, China is grappling with another super spreading virus that’s alarming worldwide. Human Metapneumovirus, popularly known as HMPV is making headlines with its rising respiratory tract infection.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a type of virus that belongs to a family of viruses called Pneumoviridae. According to WebMD it is the same group that the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) belongs to.

An individual who contracts the virus will show common cold symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing, and coughing. And only in rare cases, if a person is suffering from a weak immune system, will show symptoms such as breathing, bronchiolitis and pneumonia, confirms Banner Health.

As per reports, children under the age of 14 and people those who have serious health conditions are more prone to the viral respiratory infection that outbreak in China.

Here’s how you can protect yourself from the viral respiratory infection

The precautionary measures to mitigate the ongoing viral infection that's spreading in the Northern province of China is similar to that of Coronavirus disease. Here are some highlights from the Banner Health to protect yourself from HMPV.

Wash your hands properly with soaps and water.

And, use hand sanitizers if water and soaps are not available.

Socially distancing yourself from the crowd is key to keeping HMPV away.

Consider wearing a mask when out in public.

Think twice before sneezing or coughing. Ensure to cover your mouth and nose to spread any virus while inviting unwanted sicknesses.

Disinfect surfaces such as door knobs, tables and areas that are exposed to the virus.