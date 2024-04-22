Advertisement

Summer season is difficult for many reasons. From dehydration to sunburn, our bodies go through a lot in the hot and humid summer months. Many people also experience the discomfort of heat rashes, also known as prickly heat or miliaria. Heat rashes occur when sweat becomes trapped in the sweat ducts, leading to inflammation, itching, and small red bumps on the skin. While heat rashes are common and typically not serious, they can be quite uncomfortable. Here are some home remedies that can come to your rescue.

Keep your skin cool and dry

One of the most effective ways to relieve heat rash is to keep the affected area cool and dry. Avoiding activities that cause excessive sweating and staying in air-conditioned or well-ventilated spaces can help prevent further irritation. Loose-fitting, breathable clothing made from natural fabrics like cotton can also help promote airflow and reduce sweating.

Heat rashes | Image: Freepik

Cold compress

Apply a cold compress or ice pack wrapped in a clean cloth to the affected area to help soothe inflammation and reduce itching. Cold compresses can provide immediate relief from discomfort and help calm irritated skin.

Oatmeal bath

Taking a cool bath with colloidal oatmeal can help relieve itching and inflammation associated with heat rash. Colloidal oatmeal has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe irritated skin and promote healing. Simply add a cup of colloidal oatmeal to a bathtub filled with cool water and soak for 15-20 minutes.

Calamine lotion

Applying calamine lotion to the affected area can help soothe itching and provide relief from heat rash. Calamine lotion contains ingredients like zinc oxide and iron oxide, which have cooling and anti-inflammatory properties. Gently apply a thin layer of calamine lotion to the rash and allow it to dry before covering with clothing.

Apply calamine lotion | Image: Freepik

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is known for its soothing and healing properties, making it an excellent remedy for heat rash. Apply pure aloe vera gel directly to the affected area to help reduce inflammation, relieve itching, and promote skin healing. For an added cooling effect, store the aloe vera gel in the refrigerator before use.

Cornstarch or baking soda paste

Creating a paste using cornstarch or baking soda and water can help absorb excess moisture from the skin and reduce friction, providing relief from heat rash. Apply the paste to the affected area and allow it to dry before gently rinsing off with cool water.