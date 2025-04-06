How Often Should You Change Your Toothbrush? Shocking Facts Revealed

How Often Should You Change Your Toothbrush? Shocking Facts | Image: representative

Health News: Your toothbrush is your first line of defence against cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. But did you know that holding onto your toothbrush for too long could be doing more harm than good?

How Often Should You Change Your Toothbrush?

Here are some surprising facts about when and why you should replace your toothbrush.

The 3-Month Rule Dentists recommend replacing your toothbrush every three to four months. Over time, the bristles wear out, losing their stiffness and effectiveness in cleaning your teeth. Worn-out bristles can’t remove plaque and debris properly, increasing the risk of dental issues.

Signs It’s Time for a New Brush If you notice frayed bristles, discolouration, or an unpleasant odour, it’s time to toss your toothbrush—even if it hasn’t been three months. Aggressive brushing can also cause bristles to wear out faster, so keep an eye on their condition.

After Illness If you’ve been sick, especially with a bacterial or viral infection, it’s a good idea to replace your toothbrush. Germs can linger on the bristles, potentially leading to reinfection.

Electric Toothbrush Heads For those using electric toothbrushes, the heads should also be replaced every three months or sooner if the bristles show signs of wear. Shorter bristles on electric brushes tend to fray more quickly.

Why It Matters Using an old toothbrush isn’t just ineffective—it can also harbour bacteria, leading to oral health problems. Regularly replacing your toothbrush ensures optimal cleaning and helps maintain a healthy smile.