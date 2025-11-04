How Stress And Hormones Can Impact Your Body? Bigg Boss 19’s Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up About Her Weight Struggle

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Ashnoor broke down after hurtful comments about her weight. The young actress opened up tearfully about her long-standing struggles with hormonal imbalance, eating disorders and how her body "bloats up in a stressful situation."

Her candid admission sparked a wider conversation about how stress, hormones and self-image can shape our weight and well-being.

Here's what you all need to know about:

The connection between imbalanced hormones and weight

According to Healthline, Hormones are involved in nearly every aspect of health, including growth, development, sexual function, mood, appetite, and metabolism.

For this reason, hormonal dysregulation—when you release too much or too little of a hormone- can significantly impact health, including body weight.

How are stress and weight linked?

Stress triggers the release of cortisol, a steroid hormone that plays an important role in your body's stress response. Cortisol encourages fat storage, particularly around the abdomen, while potentially slowing metabolism and promoting the breakdown of muscle. Chronic stress also disrupts sleep, which in turn affects appetite-regulating hormones like leptin and ghrelin.

How can I prevent a hormonal imbalance?

You can opt for certain things to optimise your overall health, which could help keep your hormones balanced, such as:

1. Maintaining a healthy weight

2. Getting enough sleep

3. Managing stress by yoga, exercise, or breathing techniques.

4. Consuming a balanced and healthy diet.

5. Managing your chronic health conditions well.

6. Quitting smoking or using tobacco products.