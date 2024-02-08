Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

How to deal with itchy scalp? Tips to keep it healthy, clean

For good hair growth, it is important to have a healthy scalp. Here are ways to keep your scalp healthy and clean, especially in winters.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Scalp
Scalp | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Winter means itchy scalp and dandruff. But, if you keep your scalp clean, you can have the hair of your dreams. Here are tips to keep your scalp clean.

Avoid products with harsh irritants

It's important to avoid hair products that contain sulfates, parabens, and allergens. They irritate your scalp and undo the rest of your efforts towards a healthier scalp.

Use nourishing scalp serum

Finding the right serum for your scalp holds great importance in keeping your scalp healthy. It moisturises your dry and unbalanced scalp. Opt for the ones which are paraben-free and silicone-free.

Effective cleaning

While the products you use matter, it is also important that you clean your scalp effectively. It is important for to keep you scalp flake-free and hydrated at the same time.

Exfoliate your scalp

There are organic shampoos and other hair care product that thorough;y exfoliates your scalp. There are many home-made remedies to make natural scrub for your hair.

Reduce stress

It is also important to keep yourself stress free to have a healthy scalp. Stress quickly infuences our hormone levels and this can lead to dandruff, oily hair and acne on the scalp.

Pay attention to your diet

Most of all, your scalp's health completely depends on the kind of food you eat. Foods rich in omega-3, fish oils can benefit your scalp health.

Advertisement

Published December 31st, 2023 at 21:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement