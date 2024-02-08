Advertisement

Winter means itchy scalp and dandruff. But, if you keep your scalp clean, you can have the hair of your dreams. Here are tips to keep your scalp clean.

Avoid products with harsh irritants

It's important to avoid hair products that contain sulfates, parabens, and allergens. They irritate your scalp and undo the rest of your efforts towards a healthier scalp.

Use nourishing scalp serum

Finding the right serum for your scalp holds great importance in keeping your scalp healthy. It moisturises your dry and unbalanced scalp. Opt for the ones which are paraben-free and silicone-free.

Effective cleaning

While the products you use matter, it is also important that you clean your scalp effectively. It is important for to keep you scalp flake-free and hydrated at the same time.

Exfoliate your scalp

There are organic shampoos and other hair care product that thorough;y exfoliates your scalp. There are many home-made remedies to make natural scrub for your hair.

Reduce stress

It is also important to keep yourself stress free to have a healthy scalp. Stress quickly infuences our hormone levels and this can lead to dandruff, oily hair and acne on the scalp.

Pay attention to your diet

Most of all, your scalp's health completely depends on the kind of food you eat. Foods rich in omega-3, fish oils can benefit your scalp health.