Advertisement

Meningitis is an acute inflammation of the membranes and fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord, which can quickly become serious and potentially fatal. Recognising the signs early is crucial, according to health experts.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies bacterial or viral infections as common causes of the swelling characteristic of meningitis. However, the disease can also arise from physical injuries, cancer, certain medications, or other infections. Because treatment varies depending on the underlying cause, precise diagnosis is essential.

Advertisement

Untreated meningitis can escalate into septicemia—blood poisoning—and cause irreversible damage to the brain and nerves. Transmission of the causative organisms can occur via respiratory droplets from sneezing, coughing, or kissing. Carriers of the virus might not exhibit symptoms but can still spread the infection.

Image credit: freepik

Image credit: freepik

Identifying meningitis symptoms

Symptoms of meningitis can appear suddenly, within hours or days, and often mimic those of the common cold. Key indicators include persistent fever, intense headache, stiffness and pain in the neck, nausea and vomiting

confusion or altered mental state, extreme tiredness, increased sensitivity to light, and loss of appetite.

Severe cases may progress to seizures and coma. In infants, watch for fever, excessive crying, poor feeding, and a bulging fontanelle (the soft spot on the head).

Advertisement

Image credit: Pexels

Image credit: Pexels

Serious complications of meningitis

The potential complications of meningitis are severe and can be life-threatening. According to the Mayo Clinic, prolonged disease without treatment increases the risk of seizures and permanent neurological damage. Other complications as noted include hearing loss, memory impairment, learning disabilities, brain damage, mobility issues, kidney failure, shock, and preventing meningitis.

Advertisement

Prevention of meningitis is largely reliant on vaccination and adhering to good hygiene practices. Vaccines are crucial for protection against many of the bacteria and viruses that cause meningitis. Experts particularly recommend timely vaccination for infants and adolescents to develop long-term immunity.

Regular hand washing, maintaining personal hygiene, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, and not sharing personal items like utensils and toothbrushes can also help prevent the spread of infections that might lead to meningitis.