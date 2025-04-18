How To Reduce Uric Acid Naturally: 7 Proven Foods And Habits

Updated April 19th 2025, 10:38 IST
Uric acid, also known as urate, is a waste product in our body which can build up over time and lead to many serious health conditions.
According to Medical News Today, urate can sometimes occur in areas such as the joints and tissues, causing painful inflammation, leading to conditions like gout.
A disease which has always been “strongly associated with abundant foods and immoderate alcohol intake", as per the National Institute of Health (NIH).
Other health problems that increase the risk by uric acid are Cancer, Kidney Disease, and Fanconi Syndrome.
The exact cause of uric acid buildup is still unclear, but reports suggest it can accumulate due to your diet or overall health. According to Medical News Today, the following factors could be contributing to an increase in uric acid levels.
According to a study published by the NIH, consuming an adequate amount of fruits and vegetables, along with staying well-hydrated, can help keep your uric acid levels in check.
Here are seven foods and habits to follow if you are experiencing the above symptoms:
Ensure that your intake of unsaturated fats is balanced, while staying well-hydrated and maintaining a low protein intake to help regulate your uric acid levels.
(This article is not a substitute for medical purposes. Always consult your doctor before making any decision related to your health or medical care.)
Published April 18th 2025, 19:27 IST