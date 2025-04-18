How To Reduce Uric Acid Naturally: 7 Proven Foods And Habits

Uric acid, also known as urate, is a waste product in our body which can build up over time and lead to many serious health conditions.

According to Medical News Today, urate can sometimes occur in areas such as the joints and tissues, causing painful inflammation, leading to conditions like gout.

A disease which has always been “strongly associated with abundant foods and immoderate alcohol intake", as per the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Uric acid levels are higher in men than women. Image: Pexels

Other health problems that increase the risk by uric acid are Cancer, Kidney Disease, and Fanconi Syndrome.

Cause of Uric Acid

The exact cause of uric acid buildup is still unclear, but reports suggest it can accumulate due to your diet or overall health. According to Medical News Today, the following factors could be contributing to an increase in uric acid levels.

Metabolic syndrome

Drinking alcohol

Being male

High blood pressure

Diabetes

A diet that is high in foods and drinks that contain or raise purines, such as red meats, some seafood, beer, and whiskey, and diuretics

A diet high in fructose, present in sodas and most processed foods

Conditions that cause a rapid turnover of cells, such as blood cancers, psoriasis, and certain types of anemia

Certain immunosuppressant medications

Natural ways to reduce Uric Acid. Image: Pexels

7 foods and habits to reduce uric acid naturally

According to a study published by the NIH, consuming an adequate amount of fruits and vegetables, along with staying well-hydrated, can help keep your uric acid levels in check.

Here are seven foods and habits to follow if you are experiencing the above symptoms:

Fruits like apples and cherries

Vegetables

Low-fat dairy products

Whole grains

Nuts and seeds

Legumes

High-fiber foods

Ensure that your intake of unsaturated fats is balanced, while staying well-hydrated and maintaining a low protein intake to help regulate your uric acid levels.