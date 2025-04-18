sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 19th 2025, 10:38 IST

How To Reduce Uric Acid Naturally: 7 Proven Foods And Habits

Urate can sometimes build up in areas such as the joints and tissues, causing painful inflammation, leading to conditions like gout.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Fruit salad.
Fruit salad. | Image: Pexels

Uric acid, also known as urate, is a waste product in our body which can build up over time and lead to many serious health conditions.

According to Medical News Today, urate can sometimes occur in areas such as the joints and tissues, causing painful inflammation, leading to conditions like gout. 

A disease which has always been “strongly associated with abundant foods and immoderate alcohol intake", as per the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Uric acid levels are higher in men than women. Image: Pexels

Other health problems that increase the risk by uric acid are Cancer, Kidney Disease, and Fanconi Syndrome.

Cause of Uric Acid

The exact cause of uric acid buildup is still unclear, but reports suggest it can accumulate due to your diet or overall health. According to Medical News Today, the following factors could be contributing to an increase in uric acid levels.

  • Metabolic syndrome
  • Drinking alcohol
  • Being male
  • High blood pressure
  • Diabetes
  • A diet that is high in foods and drinks that contain or raise purines, such as red meats, some seafood, beer, and whiskey, and diuretics
  • A diet high in fructose, present in sodas and most processed foods
  • Conditions that cause a rapid turnover of cells, such as blood cancers, psoriasis, and certain types of anemia
  • Certain immunosuppressant medications
Natural ways to reduce Uric Acid. Image: Pexels

7 foods and habits to reduce uric acid naturally

According to a study published by the NIH, consuming an adequate amount of fruits and vegetables, along with staying well-hydrated, can help keep your uric acid levels in check.

Here are seven foods and habits to follow if you are experiencing the above symptoms:

  • Fruits like apples and cherries 
  • Vegetables
  • Low-fat dairy products
  • Whole grains
  • Nuts and seeds
  • Legumes
  • High-fiber foods

Ensure that your intake of unsaturated fats is balanced, while staying well-hydrated and maintaining a low protein intake to help regulate your uric acid levels.

(This article is not a substitute for medical purposes. Always consult your doctor before making any decision related to your health or medical care.)

Published April 18th 2025, 19:27 IST