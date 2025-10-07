How To Stay Fit In Diwali 2025? Balance Diet, Workout Tips To Keep Your Health In Check During Festive Indulgence

Diwali feels incomplete without sweets. While everyone should enjoy them in moderation, it can be particularly harmful for diabetics. Overindulging may also affect those with irregular blood sugar or high blood pressure.

But we all know during the festive season it’s hard to resist treats, and healthy eating often seems boring. But don’t worry! Whether you have diabetes or not, you don’t have to give up your favourite sweets entirely just simply choose healthier alternatives.

How to feast without impacting your health?

Even the most disciplined individuals can struggle to maintain their health routines during the festive season. But this year, you can change that. Enjoying food and socialising doesn’t have to derail your fitness goals.

Here’s how:

Look for sugar substitutes

Festivals feel incomplete without sweets, no matter how many you have. Enjoying these treats can impact your health, increasing the risk of weight gain and conditions like diabetes. Enhance kheer, halva, fruit salad, and rava sheera with natural sweeteners such as dates, cardamom, jaggery, anjeer, and saffron.

Avoid soft drinks, go for fruit juices with soda

When drinking alcohol, replace sweet syrups, sugary soft drinks, and fruit juices with plain soda or sparkling water. This not only cuts your calorie intake significantly but also lowers your overall sugar consumption.

Consider roasting instead Of frying

Here’s a simple way to avoid overindulging in fried foods this festival season. Try roasting the items you would usually fry. Roasting not only enhances the flavour and texture but also offers notable health benefits. Instead of frying wadas, samosas, bhajias, spring rolls, and cutlets, roast them to enjoy a healthier Diwali feast.

Swear by dark chocolate

Having an entire chocolate bar to yourself can be enjoyable, but eating too much may lead to weight gain. This season, consider choosing dark chocolate instead of white or milk chocolate. Since white chocolate contains no cocoa, it offers no health benefits, whereas dark chocolate’s cocoa is rich in antioxidants that can help prevent excess weight gain.

Workout to digest all the crabs