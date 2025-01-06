Human Metapneumovirus: Experts Discuss Key Tests to Detect and Monitor Its Spread in India

After causing waves of respiratory concerns across China, HMPV, a seasonal respiratory illness has begun spreading In India. As of now, the tally of Human Metapneumovirus cases in the south Asian nation stands at four. After two cases in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad, the latest confirmed HMPV case affected a six-month-old child in Kolkata.

This virus, which primarily affects the upper and lower respiratory tracts, is particularly concerning for children under five, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

HMPV was first detected way back in 2001 by Dutch researchers examining samples of children with respiratory infections.

How can you detect HMPV cases?

Dr. Hemalata Arora, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai, said, "HMPV, an airborne disease can be detected through tests similar to RT-PCR, such as the biofire panel used at. These tests typically analyze the samples collected from nasal or throat swabs.

Key symptoms of HMPV

The common symptoms associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath, according to CDC.

Common ways HMPV spreads among children

HMPV is most likely to spread from an infected person to others via