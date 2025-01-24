India Approves 'Living Drug' Qartemi To Combat Blood Cancer, Here's How It Works

India has approved a "living drug" for blood cancer patients, who suffer from an advanced or relapsed stage of the disease, as per The Print. Bengaluru-based biotech startup Immuneel Therapeutics has introduced Qartemi, a CAR-T cell therapy designed for individuals with B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL).

This marks the second CAR-T cell therapy approved in the country. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had earlier authorised NexCAR19, developed by ImmunoAct, a venture incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) and Tata Memorial Hospital.

How will 'Living Drug' Qartemi fight blood cancer?

A "living drug" differs from a traditional chemical drug as it is made from cells to create a lasting immune response. This type of treatment, known as CAR-T cell therapy, involves extracting the patient's cells, modifying them, and reinfusing them to target cancer cells.

As a form of immunotherapy, it genetically engineers T cells to attack cancer effectively.

What is ‘Living Drug’ Qartemi?

As per reports, Qartemi is a personalised Chimeric Antigen Receptor or CAR-T cell for adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-NHL and is now available locally.

India reports approximately 1,20,000 new cases of blood cancers annually, with over 70,000 deaths caused by leukaemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Qartemi provides hope for patients who do not respond to standard treatments like chemotherapy.

Who developed Qartemi and how much does the treatment cost?

The drug was developed by a gene and cell therapy startup, supported by Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and oncologist and author Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee.

Amit Mookim, CEO of Immuneel Therapeutics, stated, "By offering Qartemi at a significantly accessible price compared to global alternatives, we are proud to develop this therapy indigenously at our facility in Bangalore to ensure global standards of safety and efficacy."

The therapy, priced between ₹35 lakh and ₹50 lakh, is more affordable than similar global options, according to the company.