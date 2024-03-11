Advertisement

Intermittent fasting has been quite the rage on the internet for a while now. It myriad benefits include lowered blood sugar levels and insulin resistance, change in body composition and balanced cholesterol levels, to name a few, as per a Medical News Today report. However, maintaining the 5:2 ratio (fasting on two non consecutive days of the week and eating normally for the remaining days) or even the specific eating window spanning between four to twelve hours - can get tedious to handle. Here are some alternative routes to consider.

Calorie deficit

Going back to absolute basics, if change in body composition and weight is what you desire as the primary result of your fasting efforts (and in this case woes), opting for a caloric deficit is your best bet. Consciously entering a calorie deficit has been pegged by many as also being too tedious, owing to the constant tracking and accountability involved with not just what you consume but how much - and how effectively you move your body.

However, coming off the back of intermittent fasting, which also involves a certain level of rigor and discipline in following it through, resorting to calorie deficits will not be all that difficult. The only rule to keep in mind is that the calories you burn must be more than the calories you consume. It is strongly advised to consult a nutritionist to come up with a sustainable calorie plan to meet your fitness and health needs.

Mediterranean diet

As per a Medical News Today report, the Mediterranean diet is a planned eating pattern inspired by the traditional eating patterns of the Mediterranean basin. The report elaborates, “Like the potential heart-friendly benefits of intermittent fasting, research shows that long-term adherence to the Mediterranean diet reduces the occurrence of heart attack and stroke by up to 30% after approximately 5 years.”

Additionally, adhering to a Mediterranean diet involves no amount of fasting whatsoever. However, consult with your doctor before making any major changes in your dietary plans and eating patterns.