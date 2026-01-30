Is Applying Nail Polish Harmful In Long-Term? Here's The Truth About Women's Favourite Beauty Product

A facial, manicure, and pedicure help a woman unwind after a stressful week of balancing home and work. A swipe of pink nail paint, finished with a touch of top coat, can instantly lift the mood. However, the chemicals hidden behind those attractive colours can be far more harmful than they appear and may cause serious health risks. Most nail care products contain toxic and hazardous substances that quietly damage your health and also affect people who work in nail salons. Here is what you need to know about the effects of nail polish ingredients before you find yourself choosing between a pink or red shade.

According to MedIndia, constant exposure to toxic nail paints and other nail care products can harm health. People may experience mild issues such as skin irritation, allergic reactions, and nausea, as well as serious problems including breathing disorders, cancer, and reproductive conditions. Recent studies highlighted by MedIndia also link the use of nail polish to uncontrollable muscle contractions and cognitive difficulties. Reports list the following side effects that people should be aware of.

Exposure to Toxic Chemicals

Many nail polishes contain harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, toluene, and DBP. These substances can lead to long-term health issues and cause respiratory problems.

Allergic Reactions

Chemicals in nail polish can irritate the skin during application or removal. They may cause redness or allergic reactions, especially around the mouth, eyes, and cuticles.

Breathing Difficulties

Strong fumes from nail polish release volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These fumes can cause headaches, dizziness, or breathing problems, particularly in enclosed spaces.

Hormonal Disruption

Regular or prolonged exposure to certain nail polish ingredients can interfere with the endocrine system and lead to hormonal imbalance.

Nail Damage and Discolouration

Continuous use of nail polish can weaken the nails. Over time, nails may become brittle, yellow, or discoloured.

Reproductive Health Risks

High exposure to some nail polish chemicals has been linked to reproductive toxicity. This exposure may affect fertility or harm unborn children.

Systemic Issues

In rare cases, swallowing or inhaling nail polish can cause poisoning. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and serious breathing distress.