Is Jyotiraditya Scindia's Claim Of Carrying Onion In Pocket To Prevent Heat Stroke Scientifically Valid?

As soon as the summer season begins, the risk of heatstroke increases. In North India, intense sunlight and hot winds are causing people to fall ill. In such circumstances, people often turn to air conditioners and coolers to find relief. Recently, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed that he does not use the air conditioner in his car. Instead, to find relief from the heat, he carries an onion in his pocket. Can carrying an onion truly protect one from heatstroke?

The properties of onions

Onions are rich in beneficial properties, containing nutrients such as Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, folate, potassium, magnesium, fiber and antioxidants. Onions have a naturally cooling effect on the bodies. People tend to consume more raw onions during the summer season, as doing so helps keep the body cool.

Onions cool the body from inside | Image: Freepik

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How o​nions can protect against heatstroke

People believed that consuming onions could provide protection against heatstroke and extreme heat. Elders in the past would often advise people to carry an onion with them before stepping out of the house. They maintained that having an onion on one's person prevents heatstroke.

What science says about onions and heatstroke

According to science, consuming onions is indeed beneficial for health. They contain compounds—such as quercetin—and possess anti-inflammatory properties that provide a cooling effect to the body. Eating onions helps maintain a normal body temperature and keeps the body hydrated. However, there is currently no scientific evidence to support the claim that simply carrying an onion with you prevents heatstroke.

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Does carrying an onion reduce the impact of heat?

Carrying an onion in one's pocket does not have any significant effect on the body's temperature. While eating onions provides a cooling sensation to the body, simply carrying one with you cannot offer protection against heatstroke.

Onions can prevent heat stroke | Image: Freepik

How ​​to protect yourself from heat and heatstroke?

– To protect yourself from extreme heat and heatstroke, you can make a few adjustments to your lifestyle:

– Cover your head and face with a cotton cloth when stepping out into the sun.

– Consume cooling foods and beverages such as coconut water, watermelon, and cucumber. Consume glucose water. Keep drinking water every half hour.

– Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes.