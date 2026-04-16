Is Your Bite Triggering Swollen Gums? The Hidden Impact Of A Deep Bite On Your Dental Health

Your smile is a crowning feature of your appearance, but when dental pain strikes, it does more than ruin your mood. It can disrupt your entire quality of life. One of the most uncomfortable culprits is a deep bite. When a deep bite causes swollen, aching gums that make chewing a chore, you might find yourself restricted to a liquid diet just to find relief. If you are struggling with this discomfort, this article explores the causes, effects, and solutions for managing a deep bite.

What is Deep Bite?

Deep bite happens due to dental misalignment. It is a type of malocclusion where the upper front teeth significantly overlap the lower front teeth, often covering them completely when the molars are closed. If your front teeth overlap your bottom front teeth more than 4mm, this could be a deep bite.

(A representative image)

Deep Bite Causes

According to a report in Healthline, there are several reasons you may develop a deep bite, and they are - missing teeth, small jaw, genetics, missing teeth, jaw injury and not enough room in your mouth for permanent teeth.

Deep bite can happen to anyone, from children to adults.

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Deep Bite Consequences

The key consequences include gum recession, painful roof-of-mouth sores, swollen gums behind front teeth, chewing difficulty, extreme tooth wear, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, chronic headaches and potential premature tooth loss.

Deep Bite Treatment

According to Healthline, there are several ways to treat a deep bite. Your doctor may recommend alignment treatment, such as Braces, Tray Aligners and Retainers, or removing certain teeth. As per your doctor, repairing your back teeth will improve your deep bite. However, you must visit a Dentist for experienced and best advice.

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