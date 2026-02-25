Is Your Gym Freak Teen Kid Obsessing Over Protein Intake? Here's Their Optimal Protein Requirement

Protein intake is essential for bodybuilding, muscle recovery and repair. Among the fitness circles on social media, there seems to be an obsession over the amount of protein one must consume in a day to get lean and shredded. However, excessive protein intake over a long period of time can not only lead to digestive issues but can also cause disbalance of other essential nutrients in the body. While fitness influencers will have you hooked to protein in shakes, protein bars, lean meat and other sources, if you are a teen, here's how much protein you should ideally consume.

Fitness craze among teens and young adults has led to obsession over daily protein intake | Image: Freepik

Teen Vogue states that according to Dr Andrew Elliston, about 0.5 grams of protein for every pound of body weight is optimal for teens. There’s also some room to adjust based on your size and activity level. For a teen athlete, for example, Dr Elliston recommended 1 to 1.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight. He said teens striving for that level of protein intake should be “the exception, not the rule”.

“Loading up on protein won’t make someone more fit or stronger if they aren’t active enough to use it for building muscle. An athletic teenager who is actively and properly doing resistance training and aerobic exercise will need more protein than average, but they will also have a larger appetite, and that will naturally include more protein, too,” Dr Elliston shared.

Nourishment is about taking proper and well balanced meals, not just upping protein intake | Image: Freepik

Doctors have also warned against the growing trend of tracking food nutrients, especially protein and calories. “We have pretty solid evidence that tracking calories and nutrients through apps is associated with disordered eating in teens and young adults,” Dr Lauren Hartman stated.

