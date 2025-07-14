Health Is All That Matters: Jalebi, Samosa and Other Indian Snacks to Soon Get Cigarette-like Warnings On Pack

Health News: India’s beloved snacks like samosa and jalebi may soon face health reality check. These oil soaked rich and heavy snacks may now get health risk warning on pack just like label on cigarette packet. The move is to combat rising obesity and lifestyle disorder in young kids and grown ups.

Jalebi and Samosa to Soon Carry Cigarette-like Warnings !

The Union Health Ministry has directed all central health institutions, including AIIMS Nagpur to install “oil and sugar boards” that control or regulate the fat and sugar content in popular Indian snacks like samosas, jalebis, laddoos, pakoras, and vada pav.

Our country is projected to have over 449 million obese citizens by 2050, surpassing the US as the most affected nation.

Accoring to experts these deep-fried, sugar-laden snacks increase obesity, Type 2 diabetes, Heart disease, Hypertension and Fatty liver and insulin resistance among grown ups.

Cardiologists says trans fats and refined sugars content in these snacks are prone to the health risks as unhealthy and risky as tobacco consumption.

The move by the government has ignited a fresh debate on Desi food Vs foreign junk food (Pizza, Burger) culture prevailing in India said to be the biggest reason for obesity in young children.

Some applaud the initiative as a wake-up call, others argue it unfairly targets traditional Indian foods, while burgers and pizzas go unregulated.