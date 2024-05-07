Advertisement

Jessica Biel revealed that she bathed in 20lbs of epsom salt prior to the Met Gala red carpet event. Biel gave a sneak peek into her full prep work for the big red carpet moment, which included soaking in 20 lbs. of epsom salt for 30 minutes in hot water the night before. "For real," she said in a video she shared on her social media handles as she showed herself pouring the salt into the bathtub. So, can epsom salt baths really help you? Let's find out.

Jessica Biel | Image: Instagram - People

What is Epsom salt?

Epsom salt is also known as magnesium sulfate. It is a natural mineral compound that has been used for centuries for its therapeutic properties. It is named after the town of Epsom in Surrey, England, where it was first discovered in natural springs. Epsom salt is composed of magnesium, sulfur, and oxygen and is known for its ability to promote relaxation, soothe sore muscles, and promote well-being.

Benefits of soaking in a bath with Epsom salt

Muscle relaxation

Epsom salt is rich in magnesium, a mineral that plays a crucial role in muscle function and relaxation. Soaking in an Epsom salt bath can help relax tense muscles, reduce muscle soreness, and alleviate discomfort associated with tightness or stiffness.

Stress relief

The act of soaking in a warm bath with Epsom salt can have a calming and soothing effect on the mind and body. The warm water combined with the therapeutic properties of Epsom salt can help reduce stress, promote relaxation, and improve overall mood.

Bath salt | Image: Unsplash

Detoxification

Epsom salt has natural detoxifying properties that can help draw out toxins and impurities from the body. Soaking in an Epsom salt bath can help cleanse the skin, promote lymphatic drainage, and support the body's natural detoxification processes.

Improved circulation

Soaking in warm water with Epsom salt can help promote circulation and blood flow throughout the body. Improved circulation can help reduce swelling, alleviate discomfort, and promote healing, making it easier to fit into a tight dress comfortably.

Anti-inflammatory

Soaking in an Epsom salt bath can help relax tense muscles and reduce tightness, making it easier to move and breathe comfortably in a tight dress. It also has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce bloating and water retention, allowing you to achieve a slimmer silhouette and fit into a tight dress more comfortably.