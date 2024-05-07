Updated May 7th, 2024 at 06:52 IST
Jessica Biel Bathes In Epsom Salt To Fit Into Met Gala Dress, How Does The Chemical Help?
Epsom salt is composed of magnesium, sulfur, and oxygen and is known for its ability to promote relaxation, soothe sore muscles, and promote well-being.
- Health
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Jessica Biel revealed that she bathed in 20lbs of epsom salt prior to the Met Gala red carpet event. Biel gave a sneak peek into her full prep work for the big red carpet moment, which included soaking in 20 lbs. of epsom salt for 30 minutes in hot water the night before. "For real," she said in a video she shared on her social media handles as she showed herself pouring the salt into the bathtub. So, can epsom salt baths really help you? Let's find out.
What is Epsom salt?
Epsom salt is also known as magnesium sulfate. It is a natural mineral compound that has been used for centuries for its therapeutic properties. It is named after the town of Epsom in Surrey, England, where it was first discovered in natural springs. Epsom salt is composed of magnesium, sulfur, and oxygen and is known for its ability to promote relaxation, soothe sore muscles, and promote well-being.
Benefits of soaking in a bath with Epsom salt
Muscle relaxation
Epsom salt is rich in magnesium, a mineral that plays a crucial role in muscle function and relaxation. Soaking in an Epsom salt bath can help relax tense muscles, reduce muscle soreness, and alleviate discomfort associated with tightness or stiffness.
Advertisement
Stress relief
The act of soaking in a warm bath with Epsom salt can have a calming and soothing effect on the mind and body. The warm water combined with the therapeutic properties of Epsom salt can help reduce stress, promote relaxation, and improve overall mood.
Advertisement
Detoxification
Epsom salt has natural detoxifying properties that can help draw out toxins and impurities from the body. Soaking in an Epsom salt bath can help cleanse the skin, promote lymphatic drainage, and support the body's natural detoxification processes.
Advertisement
Improved circulation
Soaking in warm water with Epsom salt can help promote circulation and blood flow throughout the body. Improved circulation can help reduce swelling, alleviate discomfort, and promote healing, making it easier to fit into a tight dress comfortably.
Advertisement
Anti-inflammatory
Soaking in an Epsom salt bath can help relax tense muscles and reduce tightness, making it easier to move and breathe comfortably in a tight dress. It also has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce bloating and water retention, allowing you to achieve a slimmer silhouette and fit into a tight dress more comfortably.
Advertisement
Published May 7th, 2024 at 06:52 IST