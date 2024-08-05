Published 00:41 IST, August 6th 2024
Joey King, Hailey Bieber Share Thier Struggle With Perioral Dermatitis; What Is The Skin Condition?
Global celebrities Hailey Baldwin Bieber alongside Joey King shed light on their personal experiences related with perioral dermatitis.
- Lifestyle Health
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hailey Beiber's ordeal with perioral Dermatitis | Image: Hailey Beiber / Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:41 IST, August 6th 2024