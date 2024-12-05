Khloé Kardashian On Ozempic Use: Tips To Naturally Shed Those Extra Kilos

Khloé Kardashian recently responded to rumours surrounding her weight loss journey given growing speculations about the usage of Ozempic being involved.

Khloe's show 'Revenge Body' shows the American socialite aiding others achieve their fitness aims, while motivating by showcasing her own firm focus on prioritizing health and wellness.

Khloe Kardashian dispels rumors on Ozempic use as part of her weight loss journey. Image credit: Pinterest

Khloe Kardashian on Ozempic use

Responding to a query on Ozempic use, Khloe said, "Over the past three years, people are like, 'You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight.' I'm like, 'It's been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?'

"Even if people get surgery or [get on] the [weight loss drug] Ozempic craze, I'm like, 'Who cares!' As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge?”

Khloé Kardashian opens up about her fitness journey. Image credit: Pinterest

Khloé Kardashian's weight loss began post her divorce

The 40-year-old supermodel revealed that her fitness journey began after her divorce filing in 2013. “I remember I was going to therapy, and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid,” she recounted.

“My weight loss journey started because I was getting a divorce. I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym.”

As a byproduct my body started changing, I loved the way I felt. I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I've been doing it for ten-plus years now, and I love it,” Khloé told Bustle.

Ways to help you achieve your weight loss goals. Image credit: Unsplash

Five effective ways to get in shape

Add protein to your diet: When it comes to weight loss, protein is the king of nutrients. Your body burns calories when digesting and metabolizing the protein you eat, so a high-protein diet can boost metabolism by up to 80–100 calories per day.

Prioritize whole, single-ingredient foods: One of the best things you can do to become healthier is to base your diet on whole, single-ingredient foods. By doing this, you eliminate the vast majority of added sugar, added fat, and processed food.

Limit processed foods: Processed foods are usually high in added sugars, added fats, and calories. What’s more, processed foods are engineered to make you eat as much as possible. They’re much more likely to cause addictive-like eating than unprocessed foods

Stock up on nutritious foods and snacks: Studies have shown that the food you keep at home greatly affects weight and eating behavior. By always having nutrient-dense food available, you reduce the chances of you or other family members eating less nutritious items.