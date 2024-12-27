Know About Dr Manmohan Singh's Breakthrough Surgery Before His Last PM Tenure

Former Indian PM Dr Manmohan Singh, 92, passed away on Thursday due to age related medical ailments at AIIMS, Delhi.

Hailed as the architect of India's modern economy, Dr Singh back when he in 2009 suffered from multiple heart blockages and underwent a coronary by-pass surgery which proved to be breakthrough.

After gaining consciousness, patients usually suffer from chest pain, however, Dr Singh never complained about any such ailment. The first query Manmohan Singh had after the surgery was “how is my country?”

Dr Ramakant Panda had informed that Manmohan Singh, who underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery and has met his family and congratulated all doctors.

Back then, Dr Ramakant Panda, a specialist of Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute, who led the team of doctors during the surgery, said after his condition started improving, doctors withdrew the ventilator support given to Dr Singh.

"Ventilator has been taken off and he is breathing on his own. This is an important step," Panda told reporters in 2009.

After the 10–11-hour long surgery, the Prime Minister behind National Food Security Act (NFDSA) was put on liquid diet since morning and was speaking to doctors.

D'Silva, an ICU specialist, said the then Prime Minister was in a "happy mood" and was "happy with his treatment", citing a PTI report.

Later, Panda, a specialist in 're-do by-pass' surgery, said Dr Singh reported making rapid progress, and was being monitored for pulse, blood pressure, temperature and urine output.