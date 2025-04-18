Kya Aapke Toothpaste Mein Metal Hai? Popular Brands Found with Harmful Chemicals | Full List Inside

Is Your Toothpaste Toxic? 90% of Brands Contain Dangerous Heavy Metals | Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: A shocking new investigation has revealed that dozens of everyday toothpaste brands—many marketed as "safe" or even "natural"—contain dangerous heavy metals including lead, arsenic, mercury, and cadmium.

According to The Guardian, the research was commissioned by Lead Safe Mama, a consumer advocacy group, and involved third-party lab testing of 51 toothpaste and tooth powder products. The results? A staggering 90% tested positive for lead, while 65% contained arsenic, a highly toxic metal known to cause long-term health damage.

Tamara Rubin, founder of Lead Safe Mama, called the findings “unconscionable—especially in 2025,” adding that what struck her most was how no one had considered this a concern. Crest, Sensodyne, Colgate, Tom’s of Maine among brands flagged in alarming test results

Not Just Adult Toothpaste—Children’s Products Also Affected

Even more disturbing, nearly half of the children's toothpaste brands tested (47%) contained mercury, while 35% had traces of cadmium, another hazardous heavy metal. This is particularly alarming because young children are especially vulnerable to toxic exposure.

The Mayo Clinic warns that “even small amounts of lead can cause serious health problems,” especially for children under six, who face risks of irreversible mental and physical damage. In high doses, lead poisoning can even be fatal.

Which Brands Were Found to Be Contaminated?

The study flagged several major names, including some marketed as organic or dentist-recommended:

Crest

Sensodyne

Tom’s of Maine

Colgate

Dr Bronner’s

Davids

Dr Jen

Dr Brite

All products were tested as part of a community-funded, third-party laboratory study coordinated by Lead Safe Mama, LLC.

Regulations Lag Behind Science?

While the detected levels of heavy metals violate safety limits in Washington state, they do not breach federal guidelines—a fact that has drawn harsh criticism from public health advocates. Experts argue that existing federal standards are outdated and fail to reflect modern understanding of heavy metal toxicity.

What You Can Do

If you're concerned about your toothpaste:

Check labels, especially those claiming to be "natural" or "fluoride-free"—these aren't necessarily safer.

Look for transparency in ingredients and third-party safety testing.

Consult your dentist about safer alternatives.

Keep a close eye on products used by children, and avoid brands implicated in the study until further notice.