×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 22:36 IST

Lifestyle Choices To Reduce Risk Of Cancer

Cancer, a leading cause of mortality worldwide, often feels like an inescapable shadow due to genetic and environmental factors beyond our control.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Reduce risk of cancer
Reduce risk of cancer | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

World Health Day, celebrated annually on April 7, shines a spotlight on pressing global health issues, promoting practices that contribute to a healthier world. In 2024, the campaign zeroes in on cancer prevention, emphasising the power of lifestyle choices in combating this formidable disease. As cancer continues to claim millions of lives globally, the message is clear: adopting healthier habits can significantly lower cancer risk, charting the path toward a healthier tomorrow.

Cancer, a leading cause of mortality worldwide, often feels like an inescapable shadow due to genetic and environmental factors beyond our control. However, World Health Day 2024 urges us to focus on the lifestyle choices within our grasp that can make a substantial difference in cancer prevention. By prioritising a balanced diet, maintaining an ideal weight, avoiding tobacco, moderating alcohol consumption, and keeping up with regular cancer screenings, individuals can actively reduce their cancer risk and foster a healthier, longer life.

Advertisement

Nutrition and weight management play crucial roles in cancer prevention. With obesity linked to several cancer types, including colorectal and breast cancer, a diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins is essential. Minimizing the consumption of processed foods and sugary beverages not only aids in weight control but also provides the body with vital nutrients for overall health enhancement.

Quitting Tobacco 

Tobacco use, the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, underscores the urgent need to eliminate smoking and protect against secondhand smoke exposure. Chemicals in tobacco smoke damage DNA, paving the way for cancers of the lung, throat, and bladder. Quitting smoking and advocating for smoke-free environments can dramatically decrease cancer incidence.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Moderate consumption of alcohol

Additionally, alcohol moderation is vital for cancer risk reduction. For those who choose to drink, doing so in moderation while exploring non-alcoholic alternatives can further support health goals.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Cancer screenings 

Regular cancer screenings are indispensable for early detection and successful treatment. Being proactive in scheduling appropriate screenings can significantly improve survival rates and quality of life.


 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 22:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CENTCOM said on Sunday that its forces had intercepted a UAV over the Red Sea without specifying who had launched the unmanned aerial vehicle.

Houthis Attack Claim

4 minutes ago
One More Person Arrested In Connection With Kannur Blast While Two Others In Custody: Kerala police

Kannur Blast

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Mumbai DC Directs Offices

13 minutes ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT

15 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

Yadav suffers injury

18 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

18 minutes ago
hostage

Infant hostage

24 minutes ago
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz on Chamkila

25 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Tips For Men

26 minutes ago
Ways to Combat Acidity At Home

Tips to Combat Acidity

27 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Shahzad on Kohli

31 minutes ago
Woody Allen

Woody Allen To Retire?

32 minutes ago
Fennel Seeds

Home Remedies For Acidity

37 minutes ago
Odisha: Forest Officials Busts Inter-State Wildlife Smuggling Racket

Odisha: Forest Officials

38 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Crew BTS Photos

40 minutes ago
Stage collapsed during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur causing injuries to several people

Jabalpur Stage Collapse

41 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Controversy

44 minutes ago
Dal Lake

Travel In Kashmir

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 80 People Stranded Amid Snowfall in Ladakh Saved by Indian Army

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  4. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World8 hours ago

  5. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo